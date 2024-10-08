Stephen Amell Didn’t Appreciate The Lewd Green Arrow Jokes In ‘Peacemaker’

Stephen Amell is a top guy in Heels Season 2 (2023), Netflix

Hell could freeze over and prove us wrong,but we highly doubt Stephen Amell will reprise the role of Oliver Queen and The Green Arrow in the DCU. Based on remarks the Arrowverse’s patron saint made in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, a hatchet has to be buried first without winding up in someone’s back – figuratively speaking, of course.

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) gives John Diggle (David Ramsey) a chance to join him in Arrow Season 1 Episode 4 “An Innocent Man” (2012), Warner Bros. Television

RELATED: James Gunn Denies Mr. Freeze Solo Movie Rumors

But why is there a sore spot (you may be wondering)? It goes back to the crude and caustic jokes in Peacemaker, made by the paranoid conspiracy-addled troll that is James Gunn’s version of Christopher Smith as played by John Cena.

If you saw the first season or read any spoilers, you probably recall Smith mentioned Green Arrow in passing and had nothing nice to say about the Emerald Archer. “That dude goes to brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight sparkling with a four-inch wide butthole drilled into the costume,” he spouted.

RELATED: James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ And DCU Are Being Compared More To Star Wars Than The Marvel Cinematic Universe In Its Overall Structure

John Economos (Steve Agee) was present and chimed in that the comment was “true about Green Arrow, but that’s the first thing he said that’s real.” Vigilante would add, “And Aquaman f–s fish,” which was a recurring gag that put a bow on the season finale – complete with a cameo by Jason Momoa.

Amell’s schedule, which included dabbling in a little sports entertainment with his buddy Cody Rhodes, kept him too busy to watch the show when it first dropped on Max. He has seen it since then, however, and isn’t holding back.

“That was a little unnecessary. I didn’t f–ing appreciate that at all,” Amell began with Van Vliet (via Cosmic Book News). He then addressed his frustration with the gulf between The CW and other DC TV and film projects at the time.

“Okay. I am just going to come right out and say this. There was just such… between the movies and Peacemaker a little bit… our show was kind of treated like s–t. I get it, we’re on the CW, I get it, it’s TV,” he said.

“But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut – they think about the Arrowverse. We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, f–k those guys, like seriously,” Amell continued.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads

RELATED: James Gunn Declares ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Post-Credit Scene Featuring His Wife Is Not Canon

He added that if he harbored any anger, it would be for James Gunn and not John Cena for reciting the line. “If I should be mad at anyone, it should be James Gunn for writing that in the first place. But [Cena] could not be a nicer guy. It’s not a personal vendetta against [Cena].”

Amell clarified that he’s not afraid of Cena despite his size and musculature, but he still thinks the former wrestler is “very, very, very, very kind.” Regardless of kindness and intentions, Cena is leaving wrestling for good next year before treading on Amell’s territory again by rejoining the DCU as Peacemaker.

Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and Peacemaker (John Cena) stare in confusion at their new Butterfly catch in Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 6 “Murn After Reading” (2021), Warner Bros. Entertainment

Season 2 might take a few years to materialize, but there is a serious risk that it will retcon the first – which wouldn’t be all bad. Hopefully, Gunn goes in a cleaner direction than last time.

READ NEXT: John Cena Teases The Prospect of ‘Peacemaker’ Season Two As Show’s Creative Force James Gunn Provides An Update