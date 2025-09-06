6 Best Games That Deserve a Movie Adaptation

There are so many games out there that make you want to stand and enjoy the scenery, the story, and the characters. Some games are the ultimate package. For instance, these are a few games that deserve a movie adaptation, not only to explore deeper into the lore, but to give a bigger audience the chance to experience the story for the first time.

6. Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange has a large following and has won several awards for its storyline and characters. In this game, players will follow Max Caulfield, a photography student who discovers that she can rewind time at any moment, leading her every choice to enact the butterfly effect.

5. Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption is another game with a huge following. In this game, players follow the story of John Marston, or Arthur Morgan in the second installment, a former outlaw who tracks down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang. The first and the second game are seen as some of the best games of all time for it’s gameplay, characters, storyline, art style, and iconic moments.

4. Detroit: Become Human

With the advancement of AI, dystopian movies are becoming more and more popular. And what better video adaptation would fit perfectly than Detroit: Become Human? The 2020 game by Quantic Dream puts players in charge of both mankind and androids, as you control three androids, making critical and often time-sensitive choices that will change the fate of the world. It’s a riveting story that makes you ask the age-old question: What makes a human, human?

3. Mass Effect

When talking about one of the best games of all time and the best games that deserve a movie adaptation, Mass Effect is high on the list. The action RPG franchise has produced amazing stories, characters, gameplay, and more. These games are set in a futuristic world where humanity and several alien civilizations have colonized the galaxy using technology left behind by advanced precursor civilizations.

2. Hollow Knight

The hand-drawn visuals in Hollow Knight captured everyone’s attention on day one. But imagine a fully animated movie that dives deep into the lore and story of the beloved metroidvania platformer? Especially with the recent release of Hollow Knight: Silksong, this would be one of the best games that deserves a movie adaptation, and would do extremely well. If the creators can keep the same hand-drawn style so fans can explore the once-glorious kingdom, it would be an exciting, yet tragic story that would pull at viewers’ heartstrings.

1. Elder Scrolls

Bethesda’s long-running franchise, consisting of 15 distinct games, is one of the many games that deserve a movie adaptation. Elder Scrolls is a massive series, and the lore behind it is addictive. Whether you’re favorite game is Skyrim, Oblivion, or ESO, each game is full of story, unique and interesting characters, and adventure. A movie adaptation will not only bring a fan-favorite franchise to life but also help fans explore more of the lore and story within the games.

