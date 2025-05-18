6 Hardest Achievements in Video Games of All Time

Credit: Hardest Achievements Gameplay of Fall Guys (2022), Mediatonic, Screenshot via Fall Guys

Who said playing video games was a peaceful pastime? For many, it’s nice to sit down and relax after a long day to play a game. But for others, it’s all about perfecting a game. They don’t say they’re finished until it’s been completed 100%. That might sound cool, but when it comes to games with the hardest achievements, some gamers will spend months and months trying to complete a game. So, what are the hardest achievements in video games that players have come across?

8. Outlast 2 – Messiah

Gameplay of Outlast 2 (2017), Red Barrels, Screenshot via Steam

Outlast 2 is a horrifying game, but for completionists, it’s another obstacle to obtaining some of the hardest achievements in video game history. Specifically, the Messiah achievement is almost impossible. To complete it, players must play the game on Insane difficulty without reloading their camera batteries or dying.

7. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – Super Go Outside

Gameplay of The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe (2022), Crows Crows Crows, Screenshot via Steam

It’s hard to imagine that a game like The Stanley Parable has one of the hardest achievements in gaming history, but it’s true. The achievement doesn’t just test your skill at the game, it tests your patience and general memory skills. All that needs to be done is start up the game, turn it off, wait ten whole years, and then turn it back on. Since the game was released in 2022, players have to wait, at the earliest, until 2032 to open the game and get this achievement.

6. Fall Guys – Infallible

Gameplay of Fall Guys (2022), Mediatonic, Screenshot via Fall Guys

Another weird game that you wouldn’t imagine would have a hard achievement is Fall Guys, the adorable battle royale game. But to win this, players must win five matches in a row. For reference, only 35% of players have earned the achievement of winning one game, so five in a row is pretty much impossible.

5. Towerfall Ascension – Massive Mythology

Gameplay of Towerfall Ascension (2014), Maddy Makes Games Inc, Screenshot via Steam

Interestingly enough, Towerfall Ascension‘s hardest achievement was actually a lot harder. But over the years, the requirements have been lowered. For the Massive Mythology achievement, players are required to play in 5,000 rounds of the game’s versus mode. Before, it was 10,000 versus rounds, and before that, it was 20,000. But even with the number lowering, it’s still one of the rarest earned achievements.

4. Rock Band 2 – The Bladder of Steel

Gameplay of Rock Band 2 (2008), Harmonix, Screenshot via Wiki Media

This hilarious-sounding achievement is not actually funny when you get into it. Rock Band 2′ most sought-after achievement is not one for the weak, or a weak bladder, as it’s a test of endurance. To earn it, players must complete the 84-song gauntlet of Endless Setlist 2, all without failing a single song or pausing the game at all. That’s six hours of commitment without any mistakes.

3. Halo: The Master Chief Collection – LASO Master

Gameplay of Halo The Master Chief Collection (2019), 343 Industries, Screenshot via Steam

Halo is another huge franchise that has a huge fan base. But it also contains one of the hardest achievements in video game history with its LASO Master achievement. The achievement is in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and sees that players complete all four Halo games on Legendary, but you have to do with with every Skull activated. This beefed-up experience will certainly make you feel inadequate.

2. Limbo – No Point in Dying

Gameplay of Limbo (2011), Playdead, Screenshot via Steam

Limbo is a horrifying game where players guide an unnamed boy through dangerous terrain and traps as he searches for his sister. And it also has one of the hardest achievements in video game history with the No Point in Dying achievement. To complete it, all players have to do is complete the game in a single play session, which is roughly four hours, dying only five times or less. It might sound simple, but this will definitely take some practice.

1. Gears of War – Seriously

Gameplay of Gears of War Reloaded (2025), The Coalition, Screenshot via Steam

The Gears of War franchise is one of the most popular ones. The franchise is known for its third-person shooter video games, which focus on the conflict between humanity and the subterranean reptilian humanoid known as the Locust Horde on the World of Sera. And with the series came a series of some of the hardest achievements ever in video games: The Seriously series. To reach this achievement, players need to complete the Insane level campaign, Master Horde, and Escape Launch Maps, get 20 Re-Ups, and reach the level of General in a Tour of Duty. Something that would probably take over a year to complete.