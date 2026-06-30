Video Games

Sony Says It Won’t Sell Hardware at “Significant” Loss Amid PlayStation 6 Price Concerns

Credit: Sony Says It Won't Sell Hardware at Significant Loss Amid PlayStation 6 Price Concerns Unsplash

Sony has insisted it has no plans to sell future PlayStation hardware at a “significant” loss, as mounting concerns over rising memory prices fuel PlayStation 6 price concerns. Recently, there has been immense speculation that the PlayStation 6 could become the most expensive console the company has ever released.

The comments come as the video game industry continues to grapple with soaring component costs driven by demand for high-bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence systems, a situation many analysts have dubbed the “RAMpocalypse”.

Sony Might Reduce PS5 Discounts, Unsplash

Current-generation hardware has already been affected. Earlier this year, Sony increased PlayStation 5 prices in several regions, citing “continued pressures in the global economic landscape”, while Microsoft recently announced another round of Xbox price rises after warning that console memory and storage costs had risen dramatically.

Speaking during a Sony Interactive Entertainment business Q+A, president and CEO Hideaki Nishino said PlayStation would continue balancing affordability with financial sustainability.

Nishino said, “As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses.”

“At the same time, we are carefully monitoring the market and continuing to evaluate our approach. We believe it is important for us to make every effort to ensure that customers fully understand the value we provide in relation to pricing.”

Nishino acknowledged that Sony has already passed some of the increased manufacturing costs onto consumers through recent PS5 price rises and suggested that further adjustments remain possible if component prices continue to climb.

Officially Licensed PS5 SSDs Announced, PlayStation Unsplash

His remarks have also reignited speculation surrounding Sony’s next-generation hardware plans. While the executive did not mention PlayStation 6 directly, he highlighted devices such as PlayStation Portal and Sony’s ambition to deliver gaming experiences beyond the living room, comments some industry observers believe hint at a future handheld or hybrid PlayStation device.

Despite Sony’s confidence, recent sales data suggest higher console prices are affecting consumer demand. Circana figures for the US showed PlayStation 5 hardware spending dropped sharply year-on-year during May, while Xbox hardware sales also recorded historic lows following price increases.

Sony has yet to announce when PlayStation 6 will launch, although reports have suggested the next console could arrive later than originally expected because of ongoing semiconductor and memory shortages.

For now, Sony appears committed to protecting its margins rather than returning to the traditional strategy of selling consoles well below manufacturing cost, meaning gamers could ultimately bear much of the burden of rising hardware prices.