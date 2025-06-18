SAG-AFTRA Video Game Voice Actor Strike Suspended After “Tentative Agreement” With Industry Over AI Voice Acting

Venom (Tony Todd) takes a swing at Peter (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles (Nadji Jeter) in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Nearly a year after video game voice actors who were members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike, the end may finally be in sight. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced a “tentative agreement” has been made with major video game industry companies, instructing members that the strike is suspended while the finer points are settled.

Bubbles (Tara Strong) is the night in MultiVersus (2022), Warner Bros. Games

RELATED: 10 Best ‘Under The Radar’ Marvel Video Games

The union announced they and video games’ biggest companies “have reached a tentative agreement on terms for the Interactive Media Contract, subject to review and approval by the National Board and ratification by the membership in the coming weeks. Specific details of the agreement will be released with the ratification materials.”

The agreement had been made with the likes of Activision, Disney, EA, Epic Games, Insomniac Games, WB Games, and more.

Nonetheless, they emphasized, “It is expected the terms of a strike suspension agreement will be finalized with employers soon. Until such agreement is reached, however, SAG-AFTRA members will remain on strike against these employers.”

Russell Adler (Bruce Thomas) deploys to the Middle East in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision Blizzard

National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland expressed his gratitude to those who had endured the strike. “Everyone at SAG-AFTRA is immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by video game performers and the dedication of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee throughout these many months of the video game strike.”

“Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary A.I. guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the A.I. age, alongside other important gains.” Crabtree-Ireland went on to thank the hard work of Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Chair Sarah Elmaleh, and Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez.

Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo) doesn’t share the excitement for adventure like Minnie (Kaitlyn Robrock), Goofy (Bill Farmer), or Mickey (Bret Iwan) in Disney Illusion Island (2023), Disney Electronic Content

RELATED: ‘NieR’ Series Producer Says Dev Team Established Hard Rules For Character Creation To “Try And Avoid” International Outrage

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also championed the effort of the union’s members and negotiators. “Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world’s most lucrative industries. Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal.”

“The needle has been moved forward, and we are much better off than before. As soon as this is ratified, we roll up our sleeves and begin to plan the next negotiation. Every contract is a work in progress, and progress is the name of the game,” Drescher insisted.

Sektor (Erika Ishii) and Cyrax (Enuka Okuma) spar in brutal fashion in Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), Warner Bros. Games

SAG-AFTRA’s members initially went on strike in October 2016, settling in September 2017. Nonetheless, attempts to limit how AI was used was a sticking point even after agreements were made. The union asked for limitations on AI (along with more pay, and on-set medics for stunt work), but negotiations broke down in September 2023.

Despite making an agreement with one AI company in January 2024 (permitting them to “safely” use “digital voice replication” for video games), SAG-AFTRA voice actors and actresses went on strike against the gaming industry in July 2024.

Paimon (Koga Aoi) and Mualani (Toyama Nao) look on in horror and sadness in Genshin Impact (2020), HoYoverse

RELATED: Epic Games CEO: AI Prompts To Create All Video Game Character Dialogue In “The Next Few Years,” Empower Small Teams To Make ‘Breath Of The Wild’-Sized Games

However, the strike appears to have done some harm to the union itself. Voice actors for Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero revealed they were being replaced on social media.

While that should have exposed how little the gaming industry cares about keeping an actor in a role, it also showed how easily they could be replaced. SAG-AFTRA had demanded the industry meet their terms, or they’d not get their voice actors. The industry showed they were happy to go with independent talent.

Victoria Housekeeping Co. are more than happy to give enemies exactly what they’re asking for in Zenless Zone Zero (2024), HoYoverse

Public perception truly turned against SAG-AFTRA when Fortnite utilized AI for Star Wars‘ Darth Vader, allowing players to talk to the character, and having him respond in the voice of the late James Earl Jones. Despite the fact in 2022 he granted the right for his voice to be used with AI to continue voicing Darth Vader, SAG-AFTRA filed an unfair labor practice charge against Epic Games.

The union insisted that while they “celebrate” members using digital replicas for future generations to enjoy renowned roles, Epic Games had decided to use AI “without providing notice to the union or the opportunity to bargain.”

Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) force chokes a player in Fortnite: Chapter 3: Season 3 (2022), Epic Games

RELATED: ‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ Director Thinks “Games Are Trending Toward Being Easier To Play”, Promises Team Ninja Sequel “Goes In The Complete Opposite Direction”

As SAG-AFTRA cared about their need to “protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members,” it came across as though the union cared more about getting a cut than protecting their members from being replaced by AI.

Making such demands when all parties consented (including the family of Jones) only made them look desperate. It also reinforced the image some had of the union using mafia-style tactics to deny employment and employees if they weren’t satisfied.

Mirage (Roger Craig Smith) cracks wise with Loba (Fryda Wolff) and Crypto (Johnny Young) in Apex Legends (2019), Electronic Arts

Despite multiple replies lambasting SAG-AFTRA on X (claiming they had ruined the reputation of the American voice acting industry), the union announced two days later that the strike was suspended.

“Pursuant to the authority previously delegated by the National Board, with the advice and consent of the Interactive Media Agreement (IMA) Negotiating Committee, National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland officially suspends the strike against the companies signatory to the Interactive Media Agreement, effective at noon PT today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.”

“All SAG-AFTRA members are instructed to return to work on productions under the IMA, including work promoting or publicizing projects produced under the IMA,” the union declared. “The SAG-AFTRA National Board will meet in special session tomorrow, June 12, 2025, to consider the tentative agreement. If approved, it will be sent out for ratification by the union’s membership in accordance with established policy. Details of the agreement will be released at that time.”

NEXT: 8 Best Video Games Based on Movies That You Need to Play

Ryan Pearson By Taking his first steps onto Route 1 and never stopping, Ryan has had a love of RPGs since a ... More about Ryan Pearson