‘The First Descendant’ Announces Plans To Add Jiggle Physics, Prompting Outrage From Critics: “Gamers Are The Most Pathetic Incel Losers There Are”

Valby (Kaja Chan) models her new Season 2 skin in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

A little over two weeks after delivering on fan requests to add a ‘tail-free’ option to the game’s Twisted Worship skin and Korean developer Nexon has yet again answered one of their player base’s most regular demands and announced that proper jiggle physics will soon be added to their sci-fi looter shooter.

Freyna (Sharlit Deyzac) is locked and loaded in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Nexon never shied away from risque designs for The First Descendant female characters, with its art direction from the very start having leaned into the concept of sex appeal, as seen in the fact that a good number of its selectable skins leave almost nothing to the imagination.

However, in light of the game’s risqué aesthetics and high-paced action, players were quick to notice one peculiar graphical inconsistency: Namely, the fact that although the titular Descendants spend most of their time running, jumping, and fighting, their chests and backsides did not properly ‘react’ to their movement.

Sharen (Natalie Simpson) models the Twisted Worship skin in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

But that’s all set to change with an upcoming update, as Nexon has announced that jiggle physics will soon be bouncing onto the world of Ingris.

Taking to the game’s official Discord on November 14th, The First Descendant producer Beom-jun Lee informed players, “I wanted to share some important news, so I decided to come online late tonight. After a lengthy discussion with the [art department] today, a decision has been made to add the much-requested ‘Jiggle Physics.'”

“This was decided only a short while ago, so the details of when and how it will be implemented in the game are yet to be finalized and will be shared in future updates,” he added. “I hope this will be a pleasant surprise for our dear successors who have been waiting for it.”

Nexon producer Beom-jun Lee via The First Descendant official Discord

In a follow-up post, Lee further noted that rather than turning jiggle physics on by default for all players, Nexon was instead “considering adding an on/off option for jiggle physics to provide players with more freedom of choice.”

(And for those curious by Lee’s last statement regarding age ratings, the producer would further clarify that “the decision not to include jiggle physics initially was not due to age rating concerns. In fact, it had been under review for some time, but we hadn’t decided when to proceed, which is why we had avoided answering related questions.)

Nexon producer Beom-jun Lee via The First Descendant official Discord

But of course, while this news was met with applause from actual The First Descendant players, the usual crowd of social media critics were quick to condemn the decision, with many (unsurprisingly) accusing the move of being nothing more than sexist ‘incel bait’.

“Female characters shouldn’t have aspects specifically just so that they’re ‘sexy’ or for ‘fan service,” scolded @genderdefender5. “Sexualizing women is never okay. That isn’t a ‘woke’ claim, it’s a fact.”

@genderdefender5 via Twitter

“It’s always the sh–ty games that need bouncing tits to be relevant lmfaoooooo,” wrote @TNAP_TF2. “How about they focus on making an actual good game, not garbage with tits.”

@TNAP_TF2 via Twitter

Keeping it short, @REDACTEDSpider declared, “Incels version of Destiny“.

@REDACTEDSpider via Twitter

“This is why I almost never tell people I like video games because gamers are the most pathetic incel losers there are,” bleated @foultrash. “It’s so embarassing.

@foultrash via Twitter

At current, Nexon has yet to confirm an official date for the deployment of The First Descendant‘s jiggle physics.

But far from the only thing thing being worked on, the game’s dev team is also putting the finishing touches on the game’s Season 2 update, which is set to introduce a slew of new content when it drops on December 5th.

Titled ‘Void Chaser’, the new season will bring with it two new Descendants, Keelan and Ines Raya, a new dungeon, and a new boss fight.

The First Descendant│Season 2 Void Chaser Official Trailer

The First Descendant came out on July 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Originally releasing on July 2nd for all current- and last-gen consoles save the Nintendo Switch, the online looter-shooter draws heavy inspiration similar genre staples like Warframe and Destiny, in doing so asking players to choose from a starting roster of available Descendants and grinding in-game mission after in-game mission to unlock more.

Despite criticisms of its repetitive gameplay loop, The First Descendant still topped Steam’s best-sellers chart upon release and reached a total player count of 10 million during its first week.

And though the game still enjoys a sizeable player base, since then it has been steadily losing players. In light of this fact, one wonders if the devs’ decision to add jiggle physics is a play to both entice back former players and bring in new ones.

Director Minseok Joo and Producer Beom-jun Lee show off every currently available Ultimate Skin in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Whether the Season 2 content will be enough to bring anyone back to The First Descendant universe remains to be seen, though one thing is clear: Nexon is connected with their player base.

