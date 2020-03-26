Batman v Superman Actor Jesse Eisenberg Details His Love For Lex Luthor And Desire To Play The Character Again

Despite the odds, Jesse Eisenberg said recently he is open to reprising Lex Luthor and admitted he is willing to play Lex “forever” if Warner Bros. let him.

The National – a Dubai publication – asked Eisenberg if he’d ever return to the DC Extended Universe. He responded, “Oh yeah, are you kidding?”

Continuing, Eisenberg added he’d do it forever:

“I would love it. That’s the coolest role to play. I don’t even know if they know what they’re doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating. I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they’re doing with it.”

Eisenberg explained what he liked about playing Luthor:

“The character is open to any interpretation. It’s not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels they have to like or see themselves in, so that’s the kind of freeing role that actors like.”

“Will they let me do it again? I have no idea,” he then said. “But that’s the kind of thing I love.”

It’s surprising to hear that from someone who was ambivalent, if not sour, about appearing at Comic-Con, but it might have something to do with Zack Snyder. Eisenberg might have a soft spot for working with the director much like his fellow DCEU actors Jason Momoa and Michael Shannon.

Lex Luthor was the principal villain in Batman v. Superman. The last time we saw Eisenberg in the role was Justice League. Post-credits, he summoned Deathstroke to his yacht and pitched forming the Injustice League or Legion of Doom.

Chances of seeing that realized are slim but, if the rumor is true, a reboot of Justice League by J.J. Abrams could have something for us in that regard. As for Jesse Eisenberg, if he wants to play Lex Luthor again, there’s nothing stopping him from auditioning for that Joker-inspired standalone film about Luthor we might get.

His next film is the sci-fi thriller Vivarium. Originally scheduled for theatrical release, it hits VOD this Friday.

