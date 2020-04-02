Utopia actor John Cusack took to Twitter to call for President Donald Trump’s removal from office as well as worker strikes. He also wants President Trump to be impeached again.

Cusack wrote, “We need strikes / and we need to remove trump from power to save lives.”

He continued, “Impeach him again / Pressure for 25th.”

Cusack would also retweet actor and director Rob Reiner, who described President Trump as “the definition of a despicable human being.”

Cusack also described the current state of affairs due to the coronavirus pandemic as a “feeding frenzy free for all” and a “total abdication of federal gov.”

Cusack is no stranger to using his platform to attack President Trump. In fact, this isn’t the first time the actor has called for the removal of President Trump. Back in May of 2019, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Disagree – historical record -trumps needs to be removed from office -”

He’s also not the first celebrity to call for President Trump’s removal from office during the coronavirus pandemic. Reiner also called for his removal in mid-March suggesting he be replaced by a technocracy in order to guide the United States through the current coronavirus pandemic.

Reiner stated, “We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President. First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

Cusack also isn’t the first celebrity to call for a strike. Hotel Transylvania voice actor Fran Drescher also called for a general labor strike while condemning capitalism.

Along with Drescher, Britney Spears also called for a strike.

Cusack has also been accused of posting anti-Semitic images. Back in June 2018, Cusack posted an image of a hand with the Jewish star on it crushing a number of people below it. Next to the image a quote credited to Voltaire read, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Cusack also wrote, “Follow the money.”

Cusack blamed the posting of the tweet on a bot.

Currently John Cusack’s Utopia is in post-production and the actor also has another film in post production, My Only Sunshine. Where he stars along side J.K. Simmons or as I like to call him J. Jonah Jameson.

