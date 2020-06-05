A Concept Model Shows the Batmobile in The Batman in Full Detail

A concept model is offering a clear look at the design of The Batman’s Batmobile, more so than the shadowy chiaroscuro concept art that Director Matt Reeves shared months ago.

Unveiled in new photos, you can find the gallery of images below in a tweet. As you can tell, it has the look of something realistic but custom. It resembles a muscle car like a Camaro, a Challenger, or a GTO with armor.

Concept Model Maker Jeff Frost posted some pictures of a model of #TheBatman‘s Batmobile on his website! pic.twitter.com/xHNkj6WYtv — The Batman (2021) dir. Matt Reeves 🦇 (@TheBatRobert) May 31, 2020

The model comes courtesy of the film’s Batmobile designer Jeff Frost. He initially posted them, or someone did before they were pulled. They may still be on Frost’s web site but access is restricted so only an insider can find out.

With the tweet still up, people are picking up on the subtle touches. One fan outlined the car’s rear to reveal the crude shape of a bat in flight.

Drawing is not the best but you get the point. The backside of the car definitely resembles a bat. Cool addition. pic.twitter.com/ATFpCGBV1v — Carlos Solis (@DaOriginalCLOS) June 3, 2020

Someone else – artist Fernando Lucas – did a fan piece with a Mad Max: Fury Road vibe.

Frost’s design, ironically but far from unexpectedly, is drawing comparisons to Wesley Snipes’ ride in Blade – which was a 1968 Dodge Charger modified with UV lights plus interior switches and gadgets.

Here is some of the Batmobile concept art mentioned earlier.

This is the biggest thing we’ve seen from the production since it was shut down by COVID-19 restrictions, other than Robert Pattinson’s fickle workout regimen.

The bigger news to come from the latter update was Pattinson blowing up a microwave while cooking his prototype for fast-food pasta during a GQ interview.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is still in play and scheduled for October of 2021. It may see some competition in a Batman project from Ben Affleck and Zack Snyder bringing back the pieces of Snyder’s DC Extended Universe.

Regardless, there will be two Dark Knights next year between The Batman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

Tell us what you think of the new Batmobile now that its design is decently lit below.

