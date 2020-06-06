Activist and host of Feminist Fequency Anita Sarkeesian called for LEGO to remove police themed in the wake of looting and rioting following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Sarkeesian’s comments come after an email began circulating from Rakuten Affiliate indicating that LEGO had requested a number of police and fire LEGO sets be removed from marketing campaigns and for sale.

Other sets included a barbecue set, a White House set, and a donut shop.

The email and its coverage would be picked up by President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale. He wrote, “This is nuts. LEGO is removing playsets featuring police, firefighters & emergency vehicles.”

He added, “Even ditching an adult White House kit. We out to stress the good in law enforcement for kids.”

Parscale then questioned, “What does Joe Biden think about LEGO erasing cops?”

This is nuts.@LEGO_Group is removing playsets featuring police, firefighters & emergency vehicles. Even ditching an adult White House kit. We ought to stress the good in law enforcement for kids. What does @JoeBiden think about LEGO erasing cops?https://t.co/NMzHHe6qyI — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 4, 2020

LEGO would initially respond to Parscale saying, “We are not removing any LEGO sets from sale. Reports otherwise are false.”

We are not removing any LEGO sets from sale. Reports otherwise are false. — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 4, 2020

YouTuber HeelvsBabyface would comment on LEGO’s initial response indicating they appeared to be contradicting their affiliate, who stated “In light of recent events, LEGO has requested the below products to be removed from sites and any marketing ASAP.”

He stated, “Which again I stress says to me the removal of sale as well as the advertisement of said items. LEGO are saying ‘We did, but we didn’t.'”

HeelvsBabyface wasn’t the only one confused. As ToyBook reports a number of affiliates were also confused.

Hey @LEGO_Group can you elaborate? Is it #BlackOutTuesday ? We all firmly believe #BlackLivesMattter . For decades #LEGO police & fire rescue have been the very best example how to protect and rescue fellow minifigs and kids playing. What kind of message are you making here?? pic.twitter.com/ZoLg2HlJTj — Brick Loft (@BrickLoftOrg) June 2, 2020

Just had an affiliate email asking for certain LEGO sets not to be advertised. They all seem to be related to emergency services – anyone have any idea what’s happening? — SilentMode (@silentmodetv) June 2, 2020

LEGO would attempt to correct this confusion. They issued a statement to ToyBook. The statement reads, “We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US.”

The statement concluded, “We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future.”

They would also post to Twitter, “We’ve seen incorrect reports saying we’ve removed some LEGO sets from sale. To be clear, that is not the case and reports otherwise are false.”

LEGO added, “Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up.”

We’ve seen incorrect reports saying we’ve removed some LEGO sets from sale. To be clear, that is not the case and reports otherwise are false. Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up. ♥️ — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 4, 2020

In response to this statement Anita Sarkeesian wrote on Twitter, “I tweeted about LEGO possibly pulling their police themed sets and that was incorrect. Sorry about spreading false information. I am deleting that previous tweet.”

She then called for LEGO to pull all of their police themed sets, “But also, hey LEGO maybe pull all your police themed sets!”

I tweeted about LEGO possibly pulling their police themed sets and that was incorrect. Sorry about spreading false information. I am deleting that previous tweet. But also, hey @LEGO_Group maybe pull all your police themed sets! https://t.co/TK3AJ1Ob3y — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) June 4, 2020

Sarkeesian would not be alone in calling for LEGO to stop selling police themed sets.

One user stated, “Stop glorifying police, since they are causing pain and suffering to so many Americans. Discontinue police sets and items.”

Stop glorifying police, since they are causing pain and suffering to so many Americans. Discontinue police sets and items. — chort ↙️↙️↙️ Abolish ICE (@chort0) June 4, 2020

Another added, “BAN THE LEGO POLICE! ACAB Seriously, you glorify police subjugation. STOP IT!”

BAN THE LEGO POLICE STATE! ACAB Seriously, you glorify police subjugation. STOP IT! — Pandamanimal (@Pandamanimal) June 4, 2020

Another added, “Stop selling the cop sets. That would have been the right move.”

Stop selling the cop sets. That would have been the right move. — Late Mayor Ghouliani (@jamesmoore1278) June 4, 2020

Still another stated, “I came here to congratulate you on removing police Lego, now I am sad again.”

I came here to congratulate you on removing police Lego, now I am sad again. — Imperial News (@imperialnewz) June 4, 2020

“Here’s an opportunity to do the right thing and remove police-themed sets from sale,” another stated.

Here’s an opportunity to do the right thing and remove police-themed sets from sale. — Meg – Staying At Home Forever (@geo_megs) June 4, 2020

Another person claimed LEGO was endorsing killing people by selling the police themed LEGO sets, “You need to make those reports correct. Look at what you are endorsing, they are literally killing people for sport because they can.”

They added, “You respond by selling cute little toys with bulletproof vest painted on like they are heroes. Oof.”

One person who claimed to be a LEGO employee all promoted the idea of the company removing police sets from sale.

They wrote, “As an employee, I wouldn’t mind if you just decided to pull those sets for moral reasons #PeoplePromise”

As an employee, I wouldn’t mind if you just decided to pull those sets for moral reasons #PeoplePromise — Babu Nik (Kumar) (@Naquicious) June 4, 2020

LEGO had previously issued a statement against “racism and inequality.”

They posted to Twitter, “We stand with the black community against racism and inequality.”

It continued, “There is much to do. We will donate $4 million to organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.”

Earlier this week they sent out a tweet that spoke of standing against “Racism and Inequality” while promising to donate four million dollars to organizations that support the education of black children and educating all children about racial equality.”

What do you make Sarkeesian’s call for LEGO to stop selling police themed sets?

