New Rumor Details That Dark Rey Is Key To Removing The Disney Star Wars Sequel Trilogy From Canon

A new rumor details how Lucasfilm will remove the Disney Sequel trilogy beginning with The Force Awakens from Star Wars canon.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock and is a follow-up to his previous rumor detailing how there was a plan in motion to save Star Wars using The Veil of the Force, a concept introduced in the Star Wars Rebels episode “A World Between Worlds.”

In this new rumor, Doomcock explains that two sources contacted him following his previous video and detail that indeed Lucasfilm does plan on using The Veil of the Force to save Star Wars.

He explains, “Lucasfilm is preparing to render the Sequel Trilogy null and void. The events of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker will be removed from canon, isolated in their own alternate timeline and regarded as Elseworlds like installments under the label of Star Wars Legends.”

Doomcock then goes into detail on how Lucasfilm will use The Veil of the Force to render the Sequel Trilogy null and void.

He prefaces the rumor by stating, “As is always the case this information comes from inside Disney or Lucasfilm and given that I cannot independently verify this information, I must ask you to regard it as unverified rumor and take it with a gain of salt.”

Later Doomcock states, “It will be explained that Emperor Palpatine had a room on the second Death Star, called the Room of Mirrors. The mirrors were created by the Emperor prior to the Death Star through the Dark Side using ancient Sith rituals.”

He continues, “These mirrors linked to The Veil of the Force served many purposes. Using them Palpatine could manipulate the Force in many ways to further his aims.”

He then provides an example, “For example, the use of the mirrors allowed Palpatine to cloud the Jedi Council to conceal himself and his dark apprentices from the Jedi and Force sensitives that followed their fall.”

Doomcock continues, “Using the mirrors allowed Palpatine to access the awesome powers of The Veil of the Force. They were indispensable tools that allowed him to rise to the pinnacle of ultimate power.”

In the Star Wars Rebels episode “A World Between Worlds,” Palpatine does appear to have the ability to access what Doomcock describes as The Veil of The Force, but he is unable to physically enter the realm like Ezra Bridger and Ahsoka Tano.

In fact, he attempts to physically enter The Veil of The Force by using some kind of Force Fire Whip that tethers him to Bridger.

Ahsoka eventually cuts the tether and prevents Palpatine from entering the realm.

Doomcock then details that this is how Palpatine survived the destruction of the Death Star in Return of the Jedi, “It is this conceit that explains how Palpatine survived Darth Vader throwing him down the shaft in the Throne Room of the Death Star. In desperation as he fell, Palpatine opened a portal to The Veil of the Force and entered it.”

“This explains why Palpatine is in such a damaged stat in The Rise of Skywalker as transporting himself into The Veil without the aid of the mirrors drained him and damaged him severely,” he adds.

He then details that a separate Room of Mirrors had also been built on Exegol, “Now, fortunately for the erstwhile Emperor, Palpatine had another room of mirrors installed on Exegol. Palpatine was able to leave The Veil of the Force using the mirrors on Exegol to transport himself there to begin scheming the rise of the new Empire and his return to glory albeit in his grievously damaged state.”

This is a somewhat different explanation from what is provided in The Rise of Skywalker novelization.

In the novelization, detailed in the video below, Palpatine calls on the dark power of the Force “to thrust his consciousness far, far away, to a secret place he had been preparing.”

It goes on to note that “His body was dead, an empty vessel, long before it found the bottom of the shaft, and his mind jolted to new awareness in a new body – a painful one, a temporary one.” That body was the body of a clone.

Nevertheless, Doomcock then explains how this information will be used to nullify the Sequel Trilogy.

He states, “Remember The Veil of the Force is a mystical dimension where in all times collide. So, all someone has to do to erase all of this timelines and consign it to its own alternate timeline forever is to go into The Veil and wait for Palpatine to enter.”

“Palpatine goes into The Veil and never gets back to Exegol. He is prevented from using the mirrors to return. He dies as he was intended to. And Bob’s your uncle all our problems are solved,” Doomcock continues.

He adds, “That’s right my friends, the solution is essentially Disney hitting Harvey Cthullu’s button and destroying the Kennedy Verse.”

He elaborates, “Palpatine does not survive the Death Star after all. He is either prevented from opening the portal from inside The Veil or he is prevented from returning to Exegol once he enters The Veil, helpless, drained, and dying.”

Later Doomcock asks, “Now, is there any proof of any of this?” He answers, “The proof may well be hidden within The Rise of Skywalker itself. Although, I’m not convinced Jar Jar Abrams understood the significance of this scene even as he filmed it.”

“It is unclear if what I’m about to mention was planted in Rise of Skywalker in preparation of destroying the Sequel Trilogy or if it is being retconned to facilitate rebooting the Star Wars universe. But regardless I think this scene amply demonstrates the plausibility of this rumor,” he states.

He then details the scene, “So in The Rise of Skywalker when Rey goes into the ruins of the Death Star seeking the Sith holocron, and more importantly some semblance of coherence in the plot, she discovers a secret room just off the Throne Room, where Luke famously declared himself a Jedi like his father before him.”

Doomcock explains, “And as you can see here it is covered with broken mirrors. Shortly after Rey retrieves the Sith holocron, she catches a glimpse of movement in one of the intact mirrors. She turns and confronts an alternate version of herself, a Dark Rey with a Swiss army lightsaber.”

He elaborates, “This evil twin actually emerges from the mirror and engages Rey in battle. Well, my friends this is your glimpse into The Veil of the Force. Literally anything is possible here as branching alternate realities converge and diverge in that mystical dimension.

Doomcock concludes, “What is glimpsed in those mirrors is an alternate version of Rey. And lurking within The Veil are alternate versions of Palpatine, alternate versions of Luke, alternate versions of Han…”

What do you make of this latest rumor? Do you think Lucasfilm will activate this plan?

