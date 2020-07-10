Batwoman: Ruby Rose Posts Reacts to the Casting of New Lead Javicia Leslie

Batwoman: Ruby Rose Posts Reacts to the Casting of New Lead Javicia Leslie

Ruby Rose has been rather quiet lately about Batwoman since leaving the show, but she reacted on social media to the casting of Javicia Leslie.

Rose posted her excitement on Instagram with a photo of Leslie whom Rose called “an amazing Black woman.”

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman,” Rose’s post began. “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape.”

Her post continued with kind words for the cast and crew. “You are walking into an amazing cast and crew,” Rose wrote. “I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

Javicia Leslie plays newcomer Ryan Wilder, a kickboxer who – according to a script leak – steals the Batsuit in a quest for revenge against Jonathan Crane, The Scarecrow. Crane murdered Wilder’s mother years ago and was never brought to justice.

Leslie will be the first woman of color to play Batwoman and the first to wear the cape and cowl in live-action. She will as Wilder debut at the beginning of season 2 in January.

The admittedly bisexual actress said of being cast, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television.”

“I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie continued.

Rose’s departure from the show, still bereft of a satisfactory explanation, shocked everyone but won’t lead to them killing off Kate Kane.

According to showrunner Caroline Dries, the legacy of Rose will be kept alive and Kate goes missing in one of the lingering plot threads of the next season.

Dries addressed it recently with Deadline, saying she and EP Greg Berlanti agree it’s the right call.

Dries stated, “To be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly because we had already a couple of episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless.”

She elaborated, “Upon further reflection — and Greg helped me make this call, he is way smarter than me about this sort of stuff — he said, you know, we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character, and also respect everything that Ruby put into the Katy Kane character.”

“And I just think it helps the audience a little bit too, that we are not asking them to not address the elephant in the room,” Dries concluded.

