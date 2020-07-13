Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t out for another year and we don’t have the long-awaited trailer yet but we have some new Godzilla material to tide you over – kind of.
An image coming courtesy of Godzilla-Movies.com gives us a close-up look at Snow Godzilla in the Shinkalion anime feature with the longwinded title Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion the Movie: The Marvelous Fast ALFA-X That Comes From the Future.
Looking like he is about ready to blast something with a chillier than normal beam of his atomic breath, check out the image below.
According to Godzilla-Movies, this image was grabbed by a Twitter user (@ggrasperZX). It represents one of the few glimpses of Snow Godzilla circulating the web thanks to home release.
Robo Shinkalion came out late last year. In it, Snow G does battle with the main character, Hatsune Miku, in a wintery clime during whiteout conditions – going by the image. Outside Japan and Asia, the film is hard to come by.
Despite promotional material accompanying its release, there is little else showing Snow G in all his glory. Godzilla-Movies hopes for more imagery. Luckily, I found some more.
Here is a quick clip (sorry, no sound) of Snow Godzilla roaring.
And here is a little bit of the fight.
GgrasperZX also shared other images as well.
平成ゴジラファンの皆様
シンカリオン知らなくても、アニメはちょっと･･という方も、劇場版シンカリオンは満足出来ると思いますので是非！
放射熱線も歴代ゴジラの中でも最高の迫力なんです！
音楽もVSメカゴジラ pic.twitter.com/OL8fVZtKT6
— ザ⭐️ゴジラ7 (@ggrasperZX) June 28, 2020
#レディ・プレイヤー1 のメカゴジラの暴れっぷり見て喜ぶゴジラファンの方なら、もう「劇場版シンカリオン」の雪ゴジラの活躍見たら、伊福部音楽(VSメカゴジラ)も含め、涙チョチョきれるレベルだと思うのだけどなぁ
注：あくまで個人の感想です(≧▽≦) pic.twitter.com/D1WfGMcR4L
— ザ⭐️ゴジラ7 (@ggrasperZX) July 3, 2020
The hell-frozen-over design is going over well with fans. Some are comparing it to the beloved Heisei Era (1984-95) by which everything is measured now.
To others, it is reminiscent of a design from GEMSTONE shorts such as a Godzilla v. Gigan short film. They even accuse it of being the same model, like the following Redditor.
In the weirdest pull in a while, the Snow Godzilla from the Shinkalion movie reuses the same exact model as the Godzilla design featured in one of the GEMSTONE Godzilla from GODZILLA
Both designs remind me of the vengeful-spirit Godzilla from Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001).
Only 5 days for Shin Godzilla!! Next on the list is a new Godzilla (with all white eyes) in Giant Monsters All Out Attack! pic.twitter.com/Gb09t4rPZK
— Funimation (@FUNimation) October 6, 2016
GEMSTONE is a collaborative side project (FYI) between Godzilla creators Toho and new outfit AlphaBoat, a marketing firm, to scout talent in film and animation.
Shinkalion, or Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion, is a Mecha Japanese toy line inspired by Plarail model trains and made in association with the Japan Railways Group.
The related anime series ran from January 2018 to June 2019. The Marvelous Fast ALFA-X That Comes From the Future has been out since December.