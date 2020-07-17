Terry Crews Points To Nick Cannon’s Racist Comments As To Why He’s Been Calling For Unity

Actor Terry Crews recently shared a clip from the controversial and racist interview that Fox’s The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon had with former Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff.

In the clip shared by Crews, Cannon states, ” When we talk about the power of melinated people. When we talk about who we really are as God’s… and understanding that our melanin is so power and it connects us in way. That the reason why they fear black. The reason why they fear us is because of the lack that they have of it.”

Cannon continued, “So then when you see what Dr. Frances C. Welsing talked about is that fear in that and that genetic annihilation of when you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin that they know they will be annihilated. So therefore, however they got the power they have the lack of compassion.

“Melanin comes with soul, that we call it soul, we soul brothers and sisters, that’s the melanin that connects us so the people that don’t have it, are, and I’m going to say this carefully, are a little less and where the term actually comes from, ’cause I’m going to bring it all the way back around to Minister Farrakhan, to where they may not have the compassion,” he stated.

He elaborated, “When they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus, when they didn’t have the power of the sun. The sun then started to deteriorate them. So then they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of deficiency, so therefore the only way that they can act is evil.”

Cannon then stated, “They have to rob, steal, rape, kill, and fight in order to survive. So then these people who didn’t have what we had, and when I say ‘we,’ I speak of the melinated people, they had to be savages, they had to be barbaric because they’re in these Nordic mountains, they’re in these rough torrential environments.”

The clip concludes with Cannon stating, “So they’re acting as animals, so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals, they’re the ones that are actually the true savages, and then they built up such, I want to say warrior, but they built up this conquering, barbaric mentality.”

Crews responded to Cannon and the clip by quoting himself from his interview on The Talk where he warned about black supremacist movements.

Crews stated in his tweet, “We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don’t… it’s going to slip into tsomething we are really not prepared for.”

As with Crews’ previous statements calling for unity and calling out black supremacy he received a significant backlash with a number of people defending Cannon’s racist remarks and attacking Crews.

One user wrote, “So that is how the other side of racism would look like if the table was turned.”

They added, “Maybe it needs to be that way for a while to even things out, I do not know. But Cant we get to an equal footing without that? Nazies tied physical attributes to mental capacities and inner worth.”

Another added, “In the convo with D. Lemon I defended you because in truth you both had valid points in what you stated.”

They then added, “But the problem with you is you speak from a place of subservience trying to appease white folks. It’s obvious to them and obvious to us. Stop! Odd man out is a losing game.”

Still another added, “White people have committed some of the greatest atrocities this world has seen. He isn’t wrong. Do I believe all white people are bad because of this, no. He is allowed to have an opinion like everyone else.”

One user wrote, “Those voices are included. Have you seen the protests Terry Crews? You weren’t out there but I can show you some videos. You are being just as divisive.”

They added, “You have the money and power to make things happen without these inflammatory tweets. Like Spike says ‘Do The Right Thing!'”

One person disagreeing with Terry Crews stated, “Pardon this white guy for defending Cannon, but I think I kinda get what he’s saying. It makes more sense if you realize he’s talking about the roots of whiteness going back thousands and thousands of years not the modern white people who has since domesticated like everyone else.”

One individual wrote, “You going so hard against Nick Cannon, but when you fall, NO BLACK PERSON will have your back. Watch.”

Crews responded to this user writing, “When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK…”

He added, “It was people like you. The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and the ‘insult of acting white’.”

Crews concluded, “My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don’t know how powerful you are.”

Crews has been quite outspoken about race relations following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing riots, looting, and protests.

Back in June, Crews came under fire for writing, “Defeating white supremacy without white people create black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He added, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

What is your take on Terry Crews and his ongoing campaign to promote unity? Do you think Nick Cannon’s comments prove Crews’ point?

