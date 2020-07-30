New Details Revealed For Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

After revealing Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy as part of July’s Nintendo Direct Mini in Japan, Koei Tecmo America has revealed new details about the upcoming sequel.

Not only did they reveal new details about the game, but they also released a brand new trailer for the game.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy sees Ryza return as the main protagonist three years after her adventure in Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout.

In Atelier Ryza 2, Ryza journeys to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and encounters ancient ruins and discovers the mystery of lost legends along the way.

Ryza won’t just be journeying over land through forests and mountains. She will also gain the ability to swim.

She will use her ability to swim to discover aquatic materials and even the entrance to an underwater dungeon.

As with the previous game, Ryza will also have a number of adventuring companions. Koei Tecmo has not revealed all of her companions yet, but they did reveal that one of her previous companions, Klaudia, will be joining her on this new adventure.

Klaudia is the only daughter of a merchant family. In the three years since her last adventure with Ryza, she’s been working in the Royal Capital

Ryza and Klaudia’s fate will be intertwined once again when they reunite inside the Royal Capital.

Another adventurer joining Ryza is the mysterious creature known as Fi.

Fi doesn’t speak, but that doesn’t stop the creature from being quite expressive and full of emotion.

The creature quickly bonds with Ryza and aids her as she seeks the answers to the true meaning of the lost legends.

Along with these new details, Koei Tecmo announced that players who purchase a physical or digital copy of Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in the first two weeks of release will receive an Early Purchase Bonus code for the Summer Fashion Costume Set.

The Classic Costume Set can also be unlocked by players who have save data from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. This set includes outfits for Ryza and her friends from the previous title.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy will arrive in North America this Winter for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

