Artist Spiffy recently shared their pinup of Fate Grand Order’s Tamamo no Mae Lancer!

Tamamo no Mae Lancer is a Limited Servant available to summon in the Fate/Grand Order mobile game. She is only available to summon during special summoning campaigns.

If you happen to summon her she comes equipped with a parasol as her weapon and is typically depicted enjoying herself on the beach in various types of beachwear. Her official artwork is drawn by Wada Arco.

Tamamo no Mae can also be summoned as a caster or as a berserker in the Tamamo Cat form.

The servant is based on a mythical figure from Japanese mythology.

Tamamo-no-Mae is a fox spirit that gained popularity in a number of Japanese legends during the Muromachi period.

In one version, Tamamo-no-Mae possesses a concubine of the Shang dynasty’s last ruler King Zhou. With the king under her enchantment she enacts a reign of terror that leads to rebellion and the end of the Shang dynasty. The fox spirit would flee to India and work her magic on the crown prince Banzoku.

The spirit would eventually arrive in Japan and appear as Tamamo-no-Mae, a courtesan of Emperor Toba. There the spirit would be exposed.

In Fate/Grand Order they hint at this legend when you bond with the Lancer servant.

In the first bond, Tamamo no Mae is described as “one of the three Great Monsters” from Japanese mythology.

In the second bond, they provide quite a bit more detail on the character.

It begins, “Let me explain. Tamamo no Mae is a good-wife-aspirant, extravagant miko shaman. In the deathbed of the Heian Period, this peerless beauty served the retired emperor Toba.”

“It has been said that she is the disguised appearance of the nine-tailed fox Hakumen Kinmou, and also said to be a wake-mitama of Amaterasu Oomikami,” it continues.

Finally, it concludes, “Since she has that much of a career, it should be fine to come about a life of fully enjoying a vacation in the southern countries… so thought Tamamo-chan.”

In the third bond she discusses her Noble Phantasm called Everlasting Summer Sunlight – Sunshade Parasol of Master’s Most Favorite Deity.

It’s a Rank C, anti-unit Noble Phantasm. The bond describes it thus, “Tokonatsu Nikkou – Hiyoke Kasa Chouai I-Shin. “Sunshade” is something drawn as a “charm against evils spirits.” It is filled with a prayer of eradicating the bad bugs that stick to the master.”

The bond continues, “In a certain world, it is also called “Polygamy Castration Fist.” Of course, it is special attack against males.”

Artist Spiffy would recently share their drawing of Tamamo no Mae Lancer enjoying her time at the beach in a blue bikini.

Here’s a better look.

Tamamo no Mae is not the only Fate characters that Spiffy has drawn. Spiffy also recently shared a commission for Jeanne Archer.

I was commissioned to draw Jeanne Archer! pic.twitter.com/lKa6Smq9nu — Spiffy (@SpiffyDC) July 28, 2020

Here’s a better look.

If you are interested in commissioning a piece art from Spiffy you can email them at [email protected]

Spiffy also has a Patreon account that they explain is for “people who to help support me on my path towards becoming a full-time artist.”

They detail, “You’ll get some neat stuff for your trouble; tier depending, you’ll get some hi-res files, help me decide at least one piece each month, and access to some WIPs, variants, sketches and that sort of stuff!”

“The plan is for at least 2 big illustrations monthly, and anything else I also post on social media that month would be thrown in too,” Spiffy adds.

What do you make of Spiffy’s bikini pinup of Fate/Grand Order’s Tamamo no Mae? What about their Jeanne Archer pinup?

