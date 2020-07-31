Report: Spider-Man: Miles Morales To Come Bundled With Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man

A new report details that Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man.

This new report from Game Informer comes after conflicting statements from Sony and Insomniac Games about what the game will actually be.

Back in June, Executive Vice President of Europe Business Operations at PlayStation Simon Rutter described the game as an expansion.

He told The Telegraph, “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game.”

Rutter elaborated, “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PS5 technology and features.”

Hours after Rutter’s statement to The Telegraph was published, Insomniac would describe the game as a “standalone game.”

They tweeted out, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date.”

About 10 days later in June, Insomniac and Sony would release another trailer promoting Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In this trailer, Creative Director for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Brian Horton would declare, “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a standalone game.”

He added, “And it’s the next essential adventure in the Spider-Man universe.”

Horton would continue, “Insomniac’s loved this character for a long time. We introduced him in Marvel’s Spider-Man. And we knew we needed to tell a standalone story of Miles Morales becoming a hero.”

He then made it clear, “We wanted to make sure that when you played the game you, felt like you were playing a brand new Spider-Man.”

In a blog post accompanying the video, Horton would also write, “We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is. Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

He added, “You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope.”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.,” he stated.

For those who didn’t play Uncharted: The Lost Legacy the game was originally conceived as DLC content for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Naughty Dog Director of Communications Arne Meyer told IBTimes UK back in April 2017, “Years ago, when we were asked if we were ever doing a single player expansion for Uncharted we always said, ‘Well, we don’t have the self-discipline to do that’. If we tried to do that we’d create a full game.”

He elaborated, “There’s no way we could, sort of, constrict and restrain ourselves, and that’s exactly what was happening here. When we were doing story pitches, we were coming up with a game that would be over ten hours long and so we suddenly realised everything we said was true and we couldn’t keep it short.”

While Meyer would indicate that the game would be over 10 hours in length many players reported it took them between 4 and 7 hours to finish on normal difficulty with many indicating that their longer playthroughs were based on how much exploring they did.

The website How Long To Beat says it takes 7 hours to beat the main story and can take up to 16 hours for a completionist.

For comparison’s sake, Marvel’s Spider-Man, How Long To Beat details that the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man takes 16.5 hours to complete. The main story and extra content takes around 24.5 hours and for completionists its takes around 32.5 hours.

While it’s unclear how in-depth Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be, it might be concerning to some fans that a new report details the game will come bundled with a remastered edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man, possibly hinting there isn’t as much content as some might be hoping.

This new report from Game Informer details, “Miles Morales isn’t a traditional sequel, since it comes bundled with a remastered version of Insomniac’s Spider-Man that takes full advantage of the PS5 hardware.”

While Game Informer would echo Horton’s comments about Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, they didn’t have any extra information on how rich the content experience will be.

They state, “We’re still not sure how big the game will be, but Insomniac described it as a “standalone game,” implying that fans can expect a meaty experience.

We’ll have to wait and see to find out just how meaty the experience will be or if it might end up just being a glorified DLC expansion that they’ve decided to sell as a standalone to market the PlayStation 5.

What do you make of this new report from Game Informer? What are your expectations for Spider-Man: Miles Morales?

