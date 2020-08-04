Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds recently took to social media to tease that he might appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Reynolds first appeared to address a rumor that he would be playing Hawkman opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam.

There was a report back in March 2019 from That Hashtag Show that indicated that Black Adam would be facing off against Hawkman.

No casting details were made available at the time, but they also reported that the film would also feature Atom Smasher and Stargirl with the script being influenced by Geoff Johns and David Goyer’s run on JSA in the 2000s.

Another rumor in March 2019, this one from We Got This Covered indicated that WarnerMedia was actually pursuing a Hawkman solo film that could possibly spin out of Black Adam and that they were looking for “a Muslim actor between the age of 30-39, for the lead role.”

A more recent rumor in July indicated that WarnerMedia was eyeing Armie Hammer to play Hawkman. That rumor from 4Chan detailed, ““Armie Hammer and Eiza Gonzalez are the frontrunners for Hawkman and Hawkgirl.”

Hammer had previously been eyed to play Batman in the abandoned Justice League: Mortal film.

Apparently, there must have been a rumor about Reynolds was possibly playing Hawkman in Black Adam too, but the actor is saying that isn’t happening.

On Twitter, he wrote, “I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell The Rock tells me to do.”

He would then tease that he might be appearing Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Reynolds wrote, “I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it?”

Reynolds would then reveal the Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern.

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

There was a rumor back in June 2020 that Reynolds was in talks to cameo as Green Lantern in Synder’s Justice League cut that will arrive on HBO Max in 2021.

That rumor came from YouTuber Grace Randolph. She wrote on Twitter, “I can confirm the #SnyderCut cameo I’ve been teasing is indeed Ryan Reynolds for #GreenLantern!!”

She would then share a video of Reynolds being supportive of the Snyder Cut while promoting his Netflix film ‘6 Underground.’

Remember, Reynolds has ALWAYS been supportive of the Snyder Cut – from tweets to appearances! pic.twitter.com/BPW183lRu5 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 23, 2020

Finally, she added, “I’ll make a video if/when the deal is done – or if trades start covering negotiations – but please remember you heard it here first!”

Randolph concluded, “It’s a great idea, Zack & Ryan are both into it, I think they’ll make a deal”

Just before Reynolds’ tweet Randolph would again indicate that Reynolds would appear in Snyder’s Justice League sharing an image of Reynolds liking a tweet indicating he would be Green Lantern.

Randolph wrote, “Hmm, I remember tweeting you about this, right?”

She would then go on to give an update on a possible Hawkman casting.

Randolph wrote, “Also Hawkman casting for Black Adam is coming soon, before DCFandDome it looks like. And it’s NOT Ryan Reynolds, obviously.”

She further indicated that WarnerMedia is looking for a white man, which backs up the 4Chan rumor that they were eyeing Armie Hammer for the role.

She wrote, “I’m hearing they want a white actor for Hawkman.”

Finally, Randolph would respond to Reynolds’ Justice League tease.

She wrote, “DC FanDome can’t get here soon enough. Told you first re Green Lantern, also told he’s not Hawkman.”

She then added, “As I also said, Ryan Reynolds is a marketing genius and would be a huge asset to the Snyder Cut – which this tweet itself shows. Clever. clever man.”

What do you make of Reynolds’ tweet do you think he’s confirming an appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Do you think he will reprise his role as Hal Jordan or will he take on a different character?

