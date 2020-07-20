Leaks May Spoil Castings of Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and Doctor Fate for Black Adam

Leaks May Spoil Castings of Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and Doctor Fate for Black Adam

Following last week’s big casting news regarding Noah CEntineo and Atom Smasher, we are learning more about what and who we can expect for Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson.

New leaks tell us who is on the shortlist for the warriors squaring off with the enchanted antihero from Kahndaq – Hawkgirl, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate – and others.

The leaks come from the controversial Reddit page DCEULeaks but may have originated on 4Chan.

Related – Black Adam: Rumored Scenes from the Script Confirm Isis and Cyclone Have Major Roles

Isis

Johnson is Black Adam; that goes without saying. The leak adds an actress named Nazanin Boniadi is “locked in” as Isis/Adrianna Tomaz.

Iran-born Brit Boniadi is no household name but had small roles over the years in Iron Man, Charlie Wilson’s War, Zoolander 2, and Hotel Mumbai.

On TV, she played recurring characters on Homeland, General Hospital, and Scandal. Up next, she appears in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series.

Ibac

The leak continues with the scoop Black Adam will also feature the debut of Shazam villain Ibac. Dating back to 1942, Ibac is a creation of Otto Binder and CC Beck. Saying “IBAC” turns him into a constant thorn in Shazam’s side.

When small-time crook and amateur bomber Stanley Printwhistle sells his soul to the Devil for the power to crush Captain Marvel, the scrawny Printwhistle becomes the strongman who goes by the Luciferian incantation that gives him powers.

In talks for that role is Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban, another name from Homeland. Fans of Legion on FX may recall his run as Amahl Farouk, the Shadow King.

Love Immortal

Ibac or no Ibac, we can all but confirm Hawkman and Hawkgirl reanimate to bring together the Justice Society with Doctor Fate. Who plays them is another story, but the leak points us in the direction Warner Bros. might go.

It states “Armie Hammer and Eiza Gonzalez are the frontrunners for Hawkman and Hawkgirl.” Hammer came close to playing Batman in the abandoned Justice League: Mortal and was speculated to be up for The Batman. Neither panned out but here is another chance.

Gonzalez had a similar experience chasing the part of Catwoman. She lost that to Zoe Kravitz but may have better luck auditioning for Hawkgirl. Starring in Godzilla vs. Kong as a character possibly integral to the plot could give her an in.

The Doctor Is In

Oded Fehr is believed to be up for Fate. Israeli Fehr is most recognizable for his stints in The Mummy and Resident Evil movies. He also played the simpleton gigolo in Deuce Bigalow.

An Eternal sorcerer, Fate will help fight Black Adam in the past and present so he is one of the script’s impact players.

Related: A Rumored Updated Character Description Arrives For Black Adam’s Doctor Fate

Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo is confirmed for Atom Smasher so there is a shred of truth to what was posted. The Charlie’s Angels actor beat out Dacre Montgomery and three lesser-knowns according to the leak.

Warstu touts as much in his latest video – plus he pokes fun at Armie Hammer’s size opposite The Rock. He also talks up his sources and claims some of them are within Warner Bros.

Cyclone

But who does Smasher play beau to? According to the leak, Thomasin McKenzie of Jojo Rabbit fame “is the top choice for Cyclone.” 19, McKenzie is the right age to play the perky college-enrolled recruit to the JSA. She even bears a passing resemblance to Alex Ross’s art.

Related – Rumor: Black Adam Is Looking for an Actress to Play Red Tornado’s Granddaughter Cyclone

Other actresses “in the mix” include Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Haley Lu Richardson (Ravenswood, Five Feet Apart), Mackenzie Foy (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

Part of a much bigger casting leak, the Black Adam portion can be found below.

The usual grains of salt apply but leave us your reaction below to this latest round of rumors and speculation.

(Visited 143 times, 143 visits today)