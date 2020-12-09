Rumor: Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson Could Be Replaced By The Mandalorian Actors

Rumor: Captain Marvel Actress Brie Larson Could Be Replaced By The Mandalorian Actors

A new rumor claims that Brie Larson is on thin ice at Marvel Studios and that Disney executives are not happy with her. In fact, the rumor claims that Larson could be replaced by a number of actresses appearing on The Mandalorian.

This latest rumor comes from YouTuber Doomcock.

Towards the beginning of the video, Doomcock explains, “According to a number of sources, Disney is not happy with Brie and they have taken notice that her YouTube channel is tanking.”

He adds, “She has made it very easy for an objective analyst to look and see for themselves that this is not a popular woman.”

Doomcock then looks at Larson’s YouTube popularity. He points out that her first video was viewed over 2 million times, but that she only has over 450,000 subscribers. Meaning most people who watched the video did not actually subscribe.

From there he points out that Larson’s channel has steadily been trending down in views. His observation is correct as Social Blade shows that her monthly gained video views has steadily declined over the past three months.

And it’s not just the past three months. There’s been a consistent decline in views since she first started the channel.

On top of her views declining, her weekly subscribers gained subscribers has also significantly declined over the last three months.

And like her view count it doesn’t appear to be a recent trend either.

After explaining Larson’s declining YouTube channel, Doomcock would then get into the grit of the rumor from one of his sources.

He states, “According to my source, ‘While it is not set in stone that Brie is gone, she is currently on thin ice. Disney has been paying attention to the downward trajectory of her YouTube page. And trust me they know people don’t like her.'”

Doomcock then went on to detail that his source revealed to him two viable strategies for “ousting Brie from the MCU floating around currently.”

Before he got to these two strategies he posited the plausibility of simply recasting Larson explaining, “It seems that Kevin Feige definitely wants Captain Marvel in the MCU and so keeping the character and recasting her is a possibility.”

“For example, the source indicated that Feige was planning on bringing Captain America and Iron Man back with different actors playing them. The advantages of this would be of course cost cutting. As replacing the characters with actors less pricey than Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans has a certain attraction in these virally impacted fiscal times. Plus replacing the older actors with younger actors would ensure a nice long run before they had to make a swap again,” he explained.

Doomcock then stated, “So simply switching out Brie Larson at the same time as the rest get swapped via some kind of alternate universe storyline, or other comic book conceit, or simply pulling a Darren Stevens-style swap with no explanation is always an option.”

The YouTuber then got into the two options he source relayed to him, “There are two primary replacement strategies that have been raised and discussed. Replacement strategy number one. Let Brie shoot Captain Marvel 2 and at the end of that film Captain Marvel sacrifices herself to save everyone.”

“Brie fans will be saddened but placated potentially at the noble sacrifice and the way will be clear to bring her back down the line with a more genial and less controversial actress,” he adds.

As for replacement strategy number two he describes it as “a little open minded.” He explains, “Just in case the Bridiots get too worked up over her death, the second scenario is Brie goes on a trip with the time travel device and simply gets lost never to return.”

Doomcock then provides his own metaphor for this scenario, “Basically they would drive Brie Larson out to the park, get her out of the car, throw the stick for her, and then drive away while she fetches it.”

As for why Marvel Studios might want to ditch Larson, Doomcock explains, “We asked the source and the source confirmed what a number of insiders had already told us. Brie Larson is a real pain in the ass to work with.”

He added, “It’s just a rumor, I cannot verify of course. But even so it’s a rumor we’ve heard repeatedly from a number of sources. Plus, we’ve personally observed video of her castmates looking annoyed at her and basically insulting her. And so it seems plausible enough that she’s not well liked as rumored.”

Doomcock would then relay what the chances are of Larson being put out to pasture as Captain Marvel. He quoted his source, “‘Well, with all the baggage, I’d say it stands a good chance that it happens.'”

The source then was asked what Larson’s baggage was. They responded, “She’s hard to work with, demanding, lazy, she thinks she is the only one that knows anything in any room she’s in. And she’s a b**** and a pain to direct. Just to name a few reasons.”

While Larson might not be continuing with the role of Captain Marvel if this rumor is to be believed, Doomcock does assert that the character of Captain Marvel will be a fixture in the MCU.

He explains, “Kevin Feige is working on his roadmap for the first all-female Avengers. This is a hundred percent certainty our source claims, which is why you’re going to get so many female heroes in the next few Marvel movies.”

He added, “Though now the all-female Avengers thing won’t happen for at least three years and depending on the beer bug it could take much longer.”

As for who might replace Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Doomcock stated that “Our source revealed that indeed Katie Sackhoff is a name that regularly comes up along with Gina Carano, which is reportedly one of the reasons why Jon Favreau is pushing hard for a Cara Dune stand-alone Star Wars show on Disney Plus to keep Gina getting stolen away by Feige for the MCU.”

He went on to state, “There is also one other name that the source has heard mentioned. A woman of color that would make the woke very happy, but the source declined to name the person being considered at this time.”

Interestingly enough when Larson was actually asked about Captain Marvel 2 back in October 2019, she told Variety, “No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!”

The actress added, “And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.”

“I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow,” she continued.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Larson might really be on thin ice at Disney and Marvel Studios?

