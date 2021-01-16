New Godzilla vs. Kong Clip Shows The Big Ape Slugging The Lizard In The Jaw

On the heels of the huge announcement Godzilla vs. Kong will release two months early, we have a new clip – but still no trailer – building hype for the upcoming showdown.

HBO Max released a teaser montage of all the pending Warner Bros. releases scheduled to hit the streaming service on the same day as theaters. Including shots from the Mortal Kombat reboot, The Suicide Squad, Conjuring 3, and Space Jam 2, the teaser begins with a living-color realization of Kong punching Godzilla in the face on the aircraft carrier.

Originally shown in silhouette during a sizzle reel at CCXP Brazil 2019, that Warner Bros. quickly pulled from the Internet once it was shared, we can now behold the action of the sequence with full high-res clarity.

And fortunately, we don’t have to suffer through the whole 40-second HBO Max montage to see the Eighth Wonder throw the first punch. The clip was converted into a GIF in short order.

The visual effects are stunning with fine attention to detail. Kong’s beard is very prominent everything, down to the last scale on Godzilla’s hide, is quite vivid.

And the image of the giant ape landing a blow on the King of Monster’s jaw matches the box art for the Playmate’s toys so exactly, you could get away with thinking it’s an actual still from the movie rather than an artist’s rendering.

Now, as impressive as this footage and the glimpse we got from CCXP 2020 in December are, and despite the way social media is buzzing, there is still no trailer. That has to be disappointing for the fandom bellowing online and elsewhere to see one, finally.

Predictions buoyed by the timing of previews in trade publications like Entertainment Weekly and Total Film held we would see a trailer by now.

All the footage makes the predictions somewhat accurate, but altogether it barely adds up to a teaser for Godzilla vs. Kong as its own entity apart from the rest of WB’s 2021 slate.

Any betting man or geek, for that matter, would gamble – and some are – that the trailer will debut in the middle of the prime ad real estate at the Super Bowl. We’ll count on that, barring it doesn’t happen sooner.

Bringing to a head everything built up in the MonsterVerse since 2014’s Godzilla and through Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong premieres on HBO Max, where available, and in open theaters on March 26th.

