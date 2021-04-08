Rumor: DCEU Justice League To Return Featuring Members From Across The DC Cinematic Multiverse

The Justice League may come back to the big screen in the most daring and confusing way possible.

According to Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, the next time we see the Justice League, its ranks will be compiled of members from across the Multiverse.

The DC Multiverse going forward will exist as a series of pocket universes, which will include ones belonging to J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Zack Snyder. So, as Sutton says, “the current path is to bring characters from these pocket universes together.”

This means, as you can imagine, that there are going to be some replacements and new members coming from far and wide. The most notable will be Robert Pattinson, who is set to replace Ben Affleck as Batman.

Batfleck’s cohorts Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and maybe Mera, as played by Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Amber Heard. respectively, will remain, but they’ll be joined by a new Superman.

That new Man of Steel will be the man of color Abrams and Ta-Nehise Coates are planning to put in the cape – or so Sutton claims. It’s still unconfirmed, but the Geekosity EIC reports Calvin Ellis will be the big-screen Supe rather than Clark Kent.

Sutton adds that Blue Beetle and Supergirl – probably the new one announced to be played by Sasha Calle – will further round out the team.

We don’t know what is going to happen to The Flash. Judging by his conspicuous absence in the scoop, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen might make the ultimate sacrifice when his solo movie supposedly erases the Snyderverse from canon, as stated in a previous rumor.

Warner Bros. could be planning to dump Miller due to his very public controversy from last year when he choked and slammed a woman to the ground at a bar, though there’s no serious indication of that yet.

Flash may still be a member after WB works out the specifics. “The full line-up for the new Justice League isn’t solidified yet, but the approach is becoming clearer yet oddly more blurry,” Sutton wrote.

The League is meant to be where the Multiverse converges, as in the “Justice League of the Multiverse” rather than of America, whereas each character will exist in their own pocket with their own standalone films.

Cosmic Book News has been reporting a similar plan for the last year or two based on intel from San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, CBN continually claimed the DCEU was being rebooted under the collective guiding vision of Abrams, Reeves, and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn.

What do you make of the Justice League’s potential multiversal membership drive? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!