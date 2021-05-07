Left-Wing Activist Rosanna Arquette Boldly Claims That Jesus Would Be Killed By The Police In This Day And Age

Rosanna Arquette has recently made headlines after making quite the bold statement, claiming that Jesus would be murdered by the police, in this day and age, only because of the colour of his skin — attempting to push that anti-police agenda leftists so desperately try to shove down people’s throats.

The left-wing activist made the controversial claim this past Wednesday on her Twitter account, stating “If Jesus were alive today he’d be murdered by police officers because of the color of his skin.”

Arquette doesn’t seem to grasp that the police aren’t targeting people because of the colour of their skin, but because they are criminals — the colour of the criminal’s skin is inconsequential, but she actively chooses to see race first.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Arquette has decided to share a controversial opinion with her over 180k followers on Twitter, especially in regards to her anti-police rhetoric.

Just last week, Arquette shared a tweet that smeaed the police by suggesting that there aren’t many officers who aren’t racist or killers, going as far as to compare them to the Gestapo, the historical police force of Nazi Germany police.

“If there are any police officers left serving our communities who aren’t racist and aren’t set on killing human beings because they aren’t white, step up ,show yourselves now, [sic]” Arquette fervently expressed on Twitter. “step up front and tell us you are not racist and because as it looks to us you are Gestapo.”

Arquette decided to take things even farther by adding, “Speak out now against racist police killings. Stop defending killer cops now.”

Arquette sure likes to throw those kind of labels around. Back in March of this year, for instance, Arquette shared on Twitter her unfounded opinion that, “Kkk spent years hiding behind their hoods. Now they are front center for the world to see.”

“Nazi White supremacists are many governors ,people in Congress ,our police force , military ,in entertainment news, [sic]” the actress claimed. “We see you and you won’t get away with it,”

In November of last year, Arquette also made some bold accusations by labelling both the GOP (Republicans) and the millions of American citizens who voted for Republican President Donald Trump as Nazis.

“The Gop are Nazi gestapo they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader and commit crimes against humanity,” Arquette expressed on Twitter.

Arquette’s unfounded and outrageous accusations are quite rich when we keep in mind that she has no respect for her own country.

As a matter of fact, back in August of 2019 the former Hollywood actor clearly stated that she would “never stand for the flag again,” sharing a picture of herself kneeling and turning her back on the flag of the United States of North America.

As it is to be expected from left-wing activists like Arquette, the actor has also expressed how disgusted she is of her ‘white privilege’ — further proving that she continuously perpetuates the lie of being anti-racist, considering how all the actor seems to fixate on is the colour of one’s skin.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged,” Arquette wrote on Twitter in August of 2019. “It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.

There are none so blind as those who will not see, and Arquette clearly ticks every box when it comes to throwing labels at people — from being self-deprecating as a means of atoning for her “white privilege,” to choosing to see race above all else.

What do you make of Rosanna Arquette’s controversial take on the police? Let us know in the comments section down below or on social media.