Gaming Journalist Simon Gwynn Questions Whether You Would Kill Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas And Samuel Alito Given The Chance

Gaming Journalist Simon Gwynn Questions Whether You Would Kill Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas And Samuel Alito Given The Chance

Gaming journalist Simon Gwynn took to Twitter where he questioned whether you would kill Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito if you were given the chance.

According to Muckrack, Gwynn is a Technology and Gaming Editor for Campaign, which is based in the United Kingdom.

His comments come after a draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel L. Alito that declared Roe v. Wade would be overturned following the Court’s hearing of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

RELATED: All Elite Wrestling Star CM Punk Slams Pro-Life Activists As “Elite, Rich, White, Terrorist Religious Fascists”

In the draft opinion Alito writes, “We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey. And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We can only do our job, which is to interpret the law, apply longstanding principles of stare decisis, and decide this case accordingly.”

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito stated.

He took to Twitter where he wrote, “Interesting real life trolley problem in America now. If you had the chance to kill Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the two oldest right wing Supreme Court judges should you do it while Biden can get his nominees to replace them confirmed?”

In a follow-up he wrote, “It’s interesting as an abstract question but becomes a real conundrum if, say, you’re terminally ill and have little to lose yourself, but know that it could save many women’s lives in the future.”

RELATED: Bungie Claims Murdering Unborn Infants Is An “Essential Healthcare Right” In Vow To Safeguard And Protect Employees Amid Superme Court Leak

Gwynn has since deleted the two tweets explaining, “I’ve removed my recent two tweets about the US Supreme Court as on reflection they’re obviously pretty irresponsible, though I don’t think they would be against Twitter’s TOS.”

“FYI I don’t endorse murdering anyone, but don’t think there’s anything wrong with thought experiments,” he added.

He then added in another tweet, “Twitter is not often a good place for them, however.”

RELATED: Genshin Impact VA Brianna Knickerbocker And Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise VA Laura Stahl Tell Followers To Block Them Over Possible Reversal Of Roe v. Wade

Gwynn’s comments are absolutely despicable. There’s no other way to describe them. He’s openly discussing the murder of two individuals and trying to justify it by claiming it is a thought experiment.

These are the tweets of a depraved, dare I say, sociopath. He knew exactly what he was doing. He knew it was wrong, but decided to do it anyways.

He only deleted the tweets after he received massive backlash from people calling him out on his sickening, vile, and wicked tweets.

However, he exposed his sociopathy by still hedging after deleting the tweets by noting Twitter isn’t the right place to discuss murdering people, implying somewhere else besides Twitter is. Depraved.

RELATED: George Takei Tells People To “Take To The Streets,” In Reaction To Leaked Supreme Court Draft Overruling Roe vs. Wade, Ambler Tamblyn Calls It A Declaration Of War

Not only are Gwynn’s tweets depraved on a personal level, but they are also a reflection of the state of our depraved society and the twisted morality that now presents itself as just and right despite being the complete opposite. Individuals like Gwynn are openly discussing the murder of two judges because these judges dare to protect the sanctity of life by returning to states the authority to outlaw the murder of unborn infants.

This authority being returned to the states would save thousands of lives as many states would indeed outlaw abortion as they should given all human beings have the right to life no matter whether they have been alive for only a week in the womb, a week outside the womb, or are over 80 years old. As human beings we have the right to life.

The rejection of that right to life is shown two-fold by Gwynn. First, the most obvious is his discussion of murdering two people. You don’t respect life if you are willing to openly discuss murdering people.

Second, his discussion of openly murdering these two individuals is because they might rule that state government’s, as they should, will prevent the murder of thousands of people that currently takes place through the abominable act of infanticide via abortion.

What do you make of Gwynn’s tweets?

NEXT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Actress Celia R. Gooding Claims “Overturning Roe. V Wade Is A Death Sentence For Actual, Living People”