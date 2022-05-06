Crunchyroll To Add Trigun, Black Lagoon, And More Titles To Their Library This May

Crunchyroll revealed they will be adding a plethora of new titles to their streaming library this May that includes Trigun and Black Lagoon.

Take a look at everything Crunchyroll announced along with their official descriptions of the series.

May 3

Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle

The war between the Kingdoms of Light and Dark has raged on since time began. But the new Prince of Darkness is destined to change that.

Kemono Michi: Rise Up

3,2,1…RUMBLE! Pro wrestler Genzo is tasked by the princess to slay the beasts of the kingdom, but he opens a pet shop to save them instead!

May 5

RE-MAIN

Minato Kiyomizu quit water polo after an accident left him with no memory of junior high, but a promise has him picking it back up.

May 10

Space Dandy

Space Dandy is a dandy in space! This dreamy adventurer with a to-die-for pompadour travels across the galaxy in search of aliens no one has ever laid eyes on. Each new species he discovers earns him a hefty reward, but this dandy has to be quick on his feet because it’s first come—first served!

Initial D First Stage

Takumi’s job as a tofu delivery boy had made him one of the best drivers around. His life shifts into high gear when the street racing world takes notice.

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

After waking in the dark with no memories of where he came from, Haruhiro sets out for adventure in a fantastic world called ‘Grimgar.’

Lord Marksman and Vanadis

A young noble is captured by a beautiful enemy general. Working together, they will rally the warrior-goddesses and save his homeland.

May 17

Trigun

Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. His path of destruction reaches across the wastelands of a desert planet. Oddly enough, for such an infamous outlaw, there’s no proof he’s ever taken a life. In fact, he’s a pacifist who’s more doofus than desperado. There’s definitely a whole lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on.

Link Click

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang use superpowers to enter clientele’s photos one by one, no matter how dangerous. Welcome to ‘Time Photo Studio’!”

Link Click Special Shorts

Special shorts include “Troubles with Xiaoyaosanren” and “The Daily Life in Lightime.”

Black Lagoon

Businessman Rokuro enters a world of gun running, drug smuggling, and kidnapping when his life is hijacked by the crew of the Black Lagoon.

Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trail

When Diego Lovelace is killed, his maid – ex-terrorist Roberta – sets out for vengeance. Her pursuit of those responsible takes her to Roanapur, where the crew of the Black Lagoon gets involved in her murderous quest.

Valkyrie Drive -Mermaid-

After “mermaid” Mamori is transferred to a remote island, she’s attacked and eventually saved by another transfer named Mirei.

Initial D Second Stage

Initial D Third Stage

Nekopara i

Six cute catgirls (or “Nekos”) work together at a confection shop run by Kashou Minaduki. From baking to running errands, they love to help their human owners out. But a chance encounter with a tiny kitten is about to change everything…

May 24

Sonny Boy

It’s an ordinary summer vacation…except for the fact that Nagara’s high school has mysteriously drifted into another dimension. As the students begin to develop strange new powers, will they work together to survive the alien environment and find a way home, or will their newly formed factions and rivalries turn on each other?

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Red was once a part of the Hero’s party, a group destined to save the world by fighting the Raging Demon Lord. But after being betrayed by his comrade, Red hopes to start anew by opening a small apothecary in a sleepy town on the frontier. While keeping his past life a secret is the goal, it won’t be easy…especially when a beautiful adventurer from his past asks to move in.

DECA-DENCE.

In a world terrorized by monstrous life forms, humanity’s future will be decided by a girl with a positive attitude and a surly mechanic.

The Gymnastics Samurai

Jotaro Aragaki, former member of the national team, had given his whole life for gymnastics. However, things change one day…

Heaven’s Lost Property

Girl-crazy Tomoki’s quiet life gets turned upside down when beautiful, winged Ikaros falls from the sky—and starts calling him Master!

Initial D Fourth Stage

Along with these new anime, Crunchyroll is also adding a number of dub translations in May. You can find those below, again sorted by date and with Crunchyroll’s official descriptions.

May 3

Fairy Tail Seasons 3-4

When four young wizards from the most destructive guild in Fiore team up to take jobs, they forge a bond more powerful than any magic.

Isekai Quartet Season 1

Your favorite isekai characters return for more exciting crossovers! This time the Shield Hero joins in with Raphtalia and Filo.

Prison School

The school is ruled by a secret council of sadistic female students. The boys are in for a world of hurt.

Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas

Humans, fairies, and other mythical creatures live in peace on the continent of Yggdra until a mysterious group, the Black Army, appears.

Harukana Receive

Roommates Haruka and Kanata don their bathing suits to serve up some punishment—but beach volleyball is harder than they thought!

May 10

Tsuredure Children

Short vignettes explore pairs of students and offer a glimpse into the unique and funny situations that can happen in a high school romance.

Fairy Tail Seasons 5-6

Isekai Quartet Season 2

May 17

Fairy Tail Season 7

May 24

Fairy Tail Season 8

Fairy Tail Final Season Season 9

Are there any series that grab your attention that you want to check out?

