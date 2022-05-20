Disney And Marvel Studios To Create New Daredevil Series, One Report Claims It Will Continue The Netflix Series

Disney And Marvel Studios To Create New Daredevil Series, One Report Claims It Will Continue The Netflix Series

Disney and Marvel Studios are taking new steps to revive the Netflix Daredevil series starring Charlie Cox.

Rumors of Daredevil’s return had been circulating for years and would eventually come to fruition with Cox’s reprisal of the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After his return in Spider-Man, new rumors began circulating that Marvel Studios had plans to revive the Netflix series and gained significant steam when Vincent D’Onofrio reprised his role as The Kingpin in the Disney+ show, Hawkeye. On top of that, Disney and Marvel Studios also seemingly regained the rights to the shows and moved from them from Netflix to Disney+.

The rumors regarding a Netflix revival have now seemingly been confirmed with Variety reporting Disney hired Matt Corman and Chris Ord to work on a series revival.

Corman and Ord are best known for writing Covert Affairs, along with Deck The Halls, and The Brave. Daredevil marks their first work in the superhero genre.

RELATED: Bullseye And Elektra Rumored To Be Recast For Marvel Studios’ Rumored Daredevil Series

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) added some context claiming their sources confirm it is indeed a continuation from Netflix and not a new series with the same characters. Borys Kit reports the show is “notable or being the first of the Netflix Marvel shows to get a new but continued series, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.”

While THR indicates the series will continue from Netflix, a rumor from back in March from Mikey Sutton, who also claimed the series was happening revealed that Marvel did plan to recast Bullseye and Elektra.

A source told Sutton, “Wilson Bethel wasn’t a bad actor. But he certainly didn’t look like Bullseye in the comics. That’s not his fault. Jeph Loeb had an aversion to costumes, it seems like. Still, Marvel Studios wants an actor with superior acting abilities.”

As for Elektra, Sutton noted, “Marvel Studios plans to recast Elektra.”

The scooper also indicated that Bullseye would don a comic accurate costume and that he would be working for the Kingpin. He also noted that Bullseye might eventually join the Thunderbolts in the future as well.

RELATED: New Marvel Cinematic Universe Series Rumored To Pit Daredevil And Punisher Against Kingpin

Fans reacted positively, but also cool toward the new announcement, with some backlash against recent Disney MCU content.

Viewers generally have voiced they’ve noticed a drop in quality in Disney’s most recent offerings on their subscription service and at the box office. Fans have problems with Disney’s choices to make changes to beloved Marvel Characters from race-swapping to adding LGBT elements.

One fan stated, “After the impact the Netflix Daredevil had, they need to be VERY careful with this new series.”

Another fan implored Disney to hire everyone working on the original series, stating, “marvel studios look at me. hire the daredevil writers. hire the daredevil choreographers. hire the whole goddamn daredevil crew.”

RELATED: After Shoving Woke Politics Down The Throats Of Consumers, Disney’s Favourability Rating Takes Massive Dive

These opinions come hot off the heels of popular YouTubers such as YellowFlash 2 rebranding the MCU as “M-She-U.” A moniker coined to illustrate Disney’s recent trends of replacing beloved heroes with female versions of the characters such as with Hawkeye or outright gender swapping male characters with female ones such as with Taskmaster in Black Widow.

It also is used to highlight the trope of having a female character propped up at the sake of the male character. There’s also the tendency to have female characters seemingly become the lead characters despite the film being marketed as the male superhero’s film such was the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange.

Whether the new Daredevil will follow the trend of recent Disney+ shows and MCU movies remains to be seen. The original Netflix show ended on a cliffhanger which set up for a season 4 before the series was canceled.

The show’s ending featured the popular villain Bullseye as Daredevil’s next villain. Disney has not made any announcement as to whether the show will build from the cliffhanger or create a new plot.

What do you make of the announcement of Daredevil returning as a Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below or on social media.

NEXT: Fans Slam Disney+ Trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”