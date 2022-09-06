Images from an alleged Silent Hill 2 remake have managed to make their way online. One reputable video game leaker claims the supposed screenshots are genuine and not representative of the final product.

Mere days after a leaker reiterated the claim Konami were remastering the first three Metal Gear Solid games; yet more rumors have risen ahead of Konami’s upcoming showings at Tokyo Game Show 2022. However, these are supported by alleged screenshots.

The images in question were reportedly shared across social media (as per VGC), some citing the now tweet-protected @alej135. The images were collated by freelance journalist Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) and on gaming forum ResetEra.

The images in question include a heavily blurred shot with the caption “No one was here” over the top of it. Unblurred and unobscured images were revealed later, seemingly providing a third-person view of Silent Hill 2 protagonist James Sunderland. This would match with prior claims of a potential remake being developed by Bloober Team (The Medium) along with an entirely new Silent Hill title and episodic series.

We see James in a dilapidated office, a corridor, and an almost pitch-black room, save for a torch illuminating a Bubble Head Nurse. The silhouette of who is likely to be James is also seen, wielding something akin to a blunt object.

An Imgur album was also cited. Along with images from the alleged brand new Silent Hill game, there were several new concept art pieces, and screenshot of an alleged document stating a Silent Hill Playable Concept “Sakura” downloadable demo is intended to release for PlayStation 5. The album also features what could be several in-development screenshots of The Last Of Us Part 1.

Nonetheless, Marmo cautions any images of supposed internal PlayStation presentation documents are fake. “A presentation slide is making the round supposed from a confidential PlayStation Document, this seems like a fake with legitimate images to back up false claims:”

The telltale signs include mismatched fonts, color schemes, and formatting of the text, along with erroneous chart layouts and confidential stickers.

ResetEra’s “Angie” also shared alleged concept art by Masahiro Ito (creature designer for the first three Silent Hill games, art director for the latter two) lending further credence to the claims of there being a Silent Hill 2 remake.

It shows James crouched behind a door frame, holding a gun. He is peering in at Pyramid Head, who holds one of several butchered Mannequin monster aloft. Pyramid Head may also be looking directly at James.

Several users called upon Dusk Golem, who had allegedly already verified the aforementioned concept art. They are a leaker who had spoken out on the Silent Hill rumors prior, along with the Metal Gear Solid remasters and preempted the announcement of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 remake announcements.

The leaker finally replied with his alleged insider knowledge. “Okay, so I’ll say this if these are out there. They’re real, but they’re not even CLOSE to the final product. These are from an internal pitch demo from Bloober before they got greenlit, so its literally a no budget proof of concept thing rather than a final product, just keep that in mind.”

“Out of everything that could’ve leaked, this isn’t actually what the final game looks like,” Dusk Golem insisted. “I mentioned before Konami was looking for pitches in Summer of 2018, this was one of the pitches that got greenlit, but take it for what it is; a proof of concept no budget demo to pitch a concept.”

VGC also noted in their report that they own sources corroborated Dusk Golem’s claims that the images came from Bloober Team’s internal pitch demo.

Angie asked Golem “can I add you to the title, to say you confirm they are real?” “Honestly, I’d prefer you didn’t,” Dusk Golem explained. “I’m assuming the person who leaked this either only had this or not and did this a bit more maliciously, but before people have meltdowns, just kinda take it this is basically seeing the worst foot forward, so it kinda sucks.”

“Last thing I’m saying, then I’m dipping. And really, saying this shouldn’t be surprising, but these screens don’t even remotely represent the final product,” the leaker implored, “and trying to draw any conclusions outside of a pitch demo, ‘cool to see a super early prototype,’ kinda way are going to be fruitless, I highly recommend not coming to any conclusions from this.”

“I know that won’t stop some people, but just know this is both years old at this point and before there was any budget behind anything, so take it for what it is.”

