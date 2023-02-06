Why The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 Disney+ Series ‘Ironheart’ Will Be Disney MCU’s First Attempt At Grooming Your Children

Disney used to be the home of family entertainment and kids’ programming, however much like an Uncle who just got out of the joint, they are the last person you want influencing your children now.

Last year, The Walt Disney Company opted to go to war with the state of Florida over their Parental Rights in Education bill that bans the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade.

The message from Disney was clear, if activist teachers in the state of Florida weren’t going to be allowed to groom your children into the LGBTQ, Disney would do it for them.

In the weeks that followed, Disney employees and executives such as executive producer Latoya Raveneau and President of Disney General Entertainment Content Karey Burke admitted to having a not-so-secret agenda to push gay and queer content in Disney-produced entertainment programs targeted to children.

For Burke, it was important for them to back this type of content because she claimed to have transgender and pansexual children.

“I’m here as a mother of two queer children, actually. One transgender child and one pansexual child. And also as a leader. And that was the thing that really got me because I have heard so much from so many of my colleagues over the course of the last couple of weeks in open forums and through emails and phone conversations. I feel a responsibility to speak, not just for myself but for them,” Burke stated.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, “as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child,” she supports having “many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories” and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile Raveneau said, “Maybe it was that way in the past, but I guess something must have happened in the last, they are turning it around, they’re going hard, and then like all that momentum that I felt, that sense of ‘I don’t have to be afraid to have these two characters kiss in the background.’ I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show — no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me.”

SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

She also stated, “I’m still thinking I want to use my content to go deeper – talk about how non-monolithic the LGBTQ+ community as an asexual. As an asexual – I feel like a lot of people don’t what that is. I have to have a dissertation ready at any given time.”

“I want to add the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see. I want to get gay advanced. And then I realized, ‘Oh s***, we need to go back to Gay 101,’” she declared.

NEW: Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau says she identifies as a “bi-romantic asexual” and that she wants to “use [her] content” at Disney to educate children about “the pockets of the LGBTQ community that you don’t see,” such as the asexual community. pic.twitter.com/gNJ0CItgqV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

For those always wondering why Disney panders to such a small minority of the population, it is because that population are in management positions at the house of mouse.

You figure that with the recent box office performances of movies such as Lightyear and Strange World which lost hundreds of millions of dollars that Disney would get the message that attempting to groom children will not fly with parents. However, for executives in the company, it isn’t about the money, for them this is personal.

That leads us to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As part of Phase 5 of the longest-running soap opera in cinematic history, the MCU will release Ironheart the black female replacement for the fallen Tony Stark who is no longer a part of the Multiverse Saga.

It’s bad enough that fans have to be fed a character that they have spent the last decade fundamentally rejecting in the world of comic books, but if the casting of this show is any flashing red sign, Ironheart will be the MCU’s first attempt at grooming children into the LGBTQ community.

In 2021, a rumor claimed that Marvel’s Riri Williams was going to be one of the MCU’s first bisexual characters in her Disney+ series, however, that was undercut by other Disney series rushing to be the first series to have a bisexual such as Disney+’s Loki.

But having a bisexual character isn’t woke enough in 2023, so Disney decided to add a drag queen to the mix in Shea Couleé. Drag Queens seem to be everywhere these days such as children’s classrooms, churches, and kid shows and now they are coming to Disney+ next.

Last August, Marvel announced that Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Jaren Kyei Merrell – better known by his stage name Shea Couleé – has officially been added to the cast of Ironheart. Many speculate that Couleé will play the drag queen superhero Darkveil who was introduced in 2018 in Marvel Comics’ LGBTQ Iceman series.

But even drag queens aren’t woke enough in the ever-changing community of the LGBTQ. How about a non-binary transgender man?

Many of you reading this may not have heard of actor Zoe Terakes but after reading this article, you will wish that you knew less about her story.

Terakes is a 22-year-old actor who got their break in the Australian women’s prison drama Wentworth. Shortly after announcing Couleé’s casting to the series, Disney added Terakes to a key role in the upcoming series.

In a recent interview, Terakes proclaimed excitement at the representation her casting would provide to transgender youth.

“I think as trans people, growing up I didn’t get to see myself anywhere, so I didn’t really know that I existed,” said the actor, who identifies as a non-binary transgender man.

Terakes continued, “I think I just feel deeply grateful and moved that little trans kids and trans teens have something to look at and to know they exist and to know that they can have superpowers, and that that’s where we belong.”

Since Terakes was officially cast in the role for the upcoming Ironheart series, the actor underwent “gender-affirming care” by surgically removing her breasts at just the young age of 22.

“I’m not a woman, but I also don’t feel entirely like a man,” Zoe said.

“I’m a boy human. A human boy. And so, until there is an awards system that accommodates for genderqueer/trans folks, we’re going to have to make the system work for us,” she added

It is a given that members of the media will call you racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic if you do not give Ironheart a 10-star rating when the show releases this year, it is the only play in the book at this point.

However, there is a much more sinister agenda at play here.

Last year, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, the head of the largest LGBTQ lobby in the country, called on the industry to turn up LGBTQ content in children’s programming.

“Hollywood must take meaningful action and will soon convene the biggest brands, agencies, studios, and streamers together to commit to improving the quantity, quality, and diversity of LGBTQ images, especially in kids and family programming,” she stated.

Ellis, who is a lesbian, herself has committed to grading major studios for their quality of LGBTQ representation in movies and TV.

The World Economic Forum has also called on more “diverse and inclusive lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) stories” in media.

The World Economic Forum also claims LGBTQ representation should be a priority for business and media writing in a blog post back in May 2022, “Telling diverse and inclusive lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) stories has never been more critical.”

The group notes, “With new challenges facing the community, specifically attacks against trans youth, it is cultural institutions like television that take on the crucial role of changing hearts and minds. What people see and hear in the media impacts the decisions we make in schools, offices, living rooms, courtrooms and at the ballot box.”

Why are all of these powerful organizations making it their mission to bring your children into the arms of the LGBTQ?

There are numerous answers and theories to this question but let’s use an example to answer this. Zoe Terakes was once a young teenage girl who was inspired by her film club and was heavily influenced by LGBTQ.

In just a couple of years into her acting career, she came out as trans at the age of 19 and within two years underwent breast removal surgery to “affirm” her gender as a “non-binary male.”

The reason why Hollywood wants to expose your children to the same influence they exposed Terakes is that they want your kids to go down the same road. If it’s about making trans kids feel good about themselves, it’s about creating more kids like Terakes, and the best way to get them there is to grab them when they are young and impressionable.

GLAAD, Disney, and The World Economic Forum serve one master, and if you don’t protect your children from what is coming next, your kids will be led down the dark path that they have paved for them.

Disney and those around them are saying the quiet part out loud, the question is, are you listening?

