‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Star Chris Pratt Reveals His Christian Faith Helps Him Find Solace Every Time He Is Targeted By The Cancel Culture Mob

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt recently revealed that his Christian faith has helped him weather the constant attacks he’s faced from the Cancel Culture mob, specifically noting that it is Jesus who helps him find solace amid the storms.

Whilst promoting the latest entry in Marvel’s sci-fi superhero series, Pratt was interviewed by Page Six, wherein the devout Christian actor agreed that he has often been criticised for being vocal about his faith.

“I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” the Jurassic World star said, admitting that he is often under scrutiny for openly expressing his beliefs.

Sharing a passage from the Old Testament, Pratt cited, “‘If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world.'”

“That’s John 15:18 through 20,” he explained. “That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated [Jesus], too.”

Turning to how he dealt with his detractors, Pratt asserted, “Oh, just how you deal with anything. Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their ass!”

Of course, the Guardians of the Galaxy star is no stranger to cancellation attempts from the Cancel Culture mob.

In 2020, easily offended individuals falsely labeled Pratt as a white supremacist simply because he did not attend a star-studded, Marvel Studios-sponsored fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A few months later, Pratt came under fire for a number of fake tweets that many falsely believed were made by him.

In November 2021, Pratt was once again targeted by social justice warriors after he shared a harmless Instagram post thanking his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving birth to their a healthy daughter, which terminally online individuals wrongly interpreted as a dig against his ex-wife Anna Faris over the fact that the son they share was born premature.

The actor didn’t take the backlash well, taking to social media to address the scrutiny and reveal that it was his Christian faith that helped pull him through that moment.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed, and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” said the Guardians of the Galaxy star. “I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to. And I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing.”

He went on, “‘I got out in the woods, [I] got my blood pumping and God was like, sat down there right down next to me. Actually, I say this as a guy who… I don’t emotional that often, but I actually got emotional out in the woods.”

“I was out in the woods on this run and I just felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me […] so I just want to say all glory to God,” he praised. “And if you feel down today maybe get [some] exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in, because it really helped me this morning.”

