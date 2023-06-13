‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Comments On Likelihood Of James Gunn Recasting Oliver Queen: “However Much The Internet Hates It Is Probably A Direct Indication…How Good It’s Going to Be”

Now that James Gunn has control of DC at the studio level and plans to start fresh by recasting nearly everyone in a cinematic universe unified across media, no character is exempt. We know how Henry Cavill’s time as Superman ended for him, and things shake out in a similar fashion over in the realm of TV to a fault.

Although its existence sometimes looked like a car wreck, as the Arrowverse comes to an end, the farewell resembles more of a victory lap for a handful of the actors that were involved. At the top of that list is Green Arrow actor Stephen Amell who played the Emerald Archer for the better part of a decade.

Taking over for Justin Hartley in rapid succession after Smallville ended, Amell wasn’t live action’s first Oliver Queen and won’t be the last to pick up the bow in a short span of time. Moreover, he knows this and has said he thinks it will be “exciting” and cool to see the next guy make Ollie his own.

“I am a custodian for Oliver Queen, and [Grant Gustin] is a custodian for Barry Allen in the same way…” Amell said via Comicbook.com at a Whatnot live signing, “Look, I don’t think anyone’s asking Tom Welling how he feels about who’s going to play the new Superman. Now, I get the proximity and stuff like that, but there will be another Oliver Queen.”

He continued, “There will and it’ll be new and cool and exciting, and however much the internet hates it is probably a direct indication as to how good it’s going to be. You’ve got to remember that these people aren’t picked at random. Very, very smart people think long and hard…about this, and I’m sure that whoever they pick…will do an amazing job.”

Amell conceded the quality of the future Green Arrow’s job will depend on “if in fact, they do,” or “don’t care about the character.” Many would argue Amell cared about the character the most, and that argument will be taken into consideration when his performance is inevitably compared to the next guy’s. Well, that is if a recast is ultimately a concern.

Amell could always wind up playing Oliver again and he says he’s open to it. “We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year,” he told TVLine. “That’s a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things.”

He may have tired of the rigorous schedule of TV but the actor doesn’t think he has suited up and shot an arrow for the last time. “I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium,” he said. “But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest].”

