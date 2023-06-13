The CW Cancels ‘Gotham Knights,’ Renews ‘Superman & Lois’ But With Reduced Episode Order And Budget

A dual wish for many in the geek community has come true: The CW has saved Superman & Lois and given the boot to the disappointing Gotham Knights. The renewal of the former was confirmed in an announcement submitted to the media that detailed what would be returning in the 2023-24 season. Superman & Lois made the list while Gotham Knights was absent.

Variety reports that the struggling series’ fate was handed down weeks from the final episode, which is airing on June 27th. What was meant to be a season finale is now closing out the show for good. Thus, the Man of Steel and his darling wife will be the last ones standing representing Team DC at CW.

Teen sports drama All American: Homecoming also received a second chance, so they haven’t given up on scripted programming altogether when it seemed like they might. The CW’s president Brad Schwartz touched on the news, saying, “We are thrilled to bring All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois back.” Both were bolstered by how they outperformed everything else the network used to offer.

“These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television,” Schwartz continued. This contrasts with the sagging ratings of Gotham Knights which did poorly week after week in every demo, often worse than Batwoman. Critics and the target demo didn’t care much for the show either.

DC Studios boss James Gunn left the door cracked for more seasons of Superman & Lois when he said it might go on for one, maybe two more seasons back at the end of January. However, as with everything in this realm, there is a catch. Superman & Lois is sticking around but might not remain the quality program we have come to know and appreciate.

Expect corners to be cut and for its stellar reputation to possibly suffer a tad. Per Deadline, the series’ renewed season is getting a reduced 10-episode order. Add to that a lower budget and a reported diminished number of series regulars with cast options expiring. Leads Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch should be safe, but it’s predicted supporting players will take a hit.

The cost to make Superman & Lois was a concern for Schwartz and the network – as were the streaming rights for reruns. Hence, they are going to make sacrifices to keep the superhero drama around. “In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots,” Deadline says.

