A new report claims that the previously announced Power Rangers cinematic universe is still in development despite nothing seemingly coming to fruition in nearly two years since the announcement.

The Power Rangers cinematic universe at Netflix was initially confirmed by Hasbro’s eOne President of Global Television Michael Lombardo in an interview with Deadline back in November 2021.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva asked Lombardo, “You have in the works quite a few projects based on Hasbro titles — Risk, Clue as well as Power Rangers, which I hear was set up at Netflix several months ago. Can you give us a status update?”

Lombardo answered, “Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan [Entwistle], we pitched really a whole-world approach. It’s not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids’ programming. We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we’re excited, we hope to have some news soon.”

In June 2022, Andreeva reported at Deadline that Jenny Klein signed a two-year agreement with eOne “to develop genre and drama-based television content and will serve as showrunner on eOne’s Power Rangers series that is currently in development.”

Andreeva added, “She’ll collaborate on the series with Jonathan Entwistle who is overseeing the Power Rangers universe under a deal he signed with eOne in 2020 to develop the franchise across film and television.”

Executive Vice President of Scripted Television at eOne Gabe Marano said, “Building this partnership with Jenny, whose talent and passion transcends genres, is an exciting moment for us. We believe that her distinctive vision makes her the perfect fit to help us develop Hasbro’s deep library of IP, as well as original projects, and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Klein added, “eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it’s such an exciting place to be. I couldn’t feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers.”

In February during Hasbro’s 4th Quarter Earnings call it was revealed by the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Deb Thomas that the Power Rangers cinematic universe at Netflix was still in development.

She said, “Although an impairment charge was incurred, the brand continues to drive value and remains an important part of our brand portfolio. Power Rangers revenue grew last year (2022). It’s celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a new scripted special on Netflix, the third season of Dino Fury (Cosmic Fury), and continued development on young adult scripted series with writer/showrunner Jenny Klein and Jonathan Entwistle.”

Now, a new report from TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that a Hasbro representative informed him that “development is ongoing.”

While development on the show might be ongoing, it’s unlikely anything is actually happening right now given the ongoing writers strike. Klein has even shared a number of photos of her on the picket line.

As for what the Netflix cinematic universe might entail, Twitter user Jinsakuu leaked alleged details about the series. The user notes the series will feature new Power Rangers and will not be the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.

The leaker went on to reveal the series will be serialized rather than episodic explaining, “Don’t expect lessons of the day, new monster every week format.” There will also reportedly be less Zord fights, with the robots being saved for big moments.

As for why there has not been any real movement on this series, the leaker claims “it’s too expensive to do the current show and the reboot so once Cosmic Fury wraps up we should be seeing more.”

Finally, the user claimed the series will “probably [pay] a homage to Sentai” speculating that the Power Rangers powers might come from Japan, the Rangers go to Japan, or the Zords might be inspired by Japanese mythical creatures.

The leaker concluded, “I’m hearing Japan has something do with it (story wise).”

What do you make of this update on Netflix’s Power Rangers series?

