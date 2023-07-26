Oni Press labels themselves as “Counterculture for the Comic Culture.” Still, realistically they push the same woke agenda as the rest of mainstream establishment entertainment but to a more extreme level.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the company had a Thursday panel outlining what their press has done over the last year, with many of the books pushing LGBTQ content that borders on pornography.

Publisher Hunter Gorinson bragged about their woke content, stating in the panel that their book Gender Queer is one of the most banned books on the planet. Those claims were backed up by articles in the New York Times promoting the book, leading one to wonder how a book is “the most banned” when the entire mainstream media establishment promotes it.

The Gender Queer book is advertised completely based on made-up words involving fake genders. Oni Press’s website lists the book by discussing author Maia Kobabe’s made-up pronouns, which are “e/em/eir.”

The description states, “Maia’s intensely cathartic autobiography charts eir journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears.”

It continues, “Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere. It is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”

At Comic-Con, Gorinson elaborated on what he meant by the book being banned: public schools did not stock the graphic book on sexuality. As of May 3rd, according to Pen America, fifty-six school districts have stood up to the intentional propagandizing of children into destructive lifestyles.

Cultural fights over books like Gender Queer have been heating up since 2022 when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an anti-grooming bill prohibiting teachers from psychologically manipulating kids with inappropriate discussions on sexuality and gender identity. Extreme leftist activists have been pushing back against this, apparently trying to recruit children into their sex-obsessed worlds.

Oni Press stated they enlisted the help of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (CBLDF) to try to fight against these school districts that don’t think it’s the public’s place to force explicit content in front of children.

Back in September 2022, CBLDF celebrated a judge dismissing a lawsuit trying to label the book as obscene. In a blog post the organization stated, “Tuesday marked a victory for Maia Kobabe and er graphic novel Gender Queer as a Virginia judge dismissed a lawsuit against it. The case that targeted both Gender Queer and A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas would have labeled both books obscene.

“Interim Director Jeff Trexler, as a Comic Book Legal Defense Fund initiate, was co-counsel on the case with Steven Emmert representing Kobabe,” it added.

Good news from the Virginia Beach courthouse re Gender Queer obscenity case – the judge found the VA statute unconstitutional on 1st Amendment/due process grounds! /jt pic.twitter.com/uY1hkxgfRc — Comic Book Legal Defense Fund (@CBLDF) August 30, 2022

Bounding Into Comics confronted the publisher at San Diego Comic-Con, asking the publisher why they would advocate for placing sexually explicit content in front of children and advocating for the irreversible body mutilation of minors.

Garison answered our inquiry with, “What outlet are you from?” And upon hearing the name of our website, he replied, “No comment,” and ran off. It appears to Oni Press that free speech only cuts one way.

Wow, @onipress has “no comment” as to whether it’s appropriate to put sexually explicit materials in front of children. Why is that hard to answer? #SDCC2023 #comiccon #Soundoffreedom pic.twitter.com/dKkI2WtqsE — Jon Del Arroz (@jondelarroz) July 20, 2023

It’s also clear the press has no answer as to why they would want this content to be forced upon children or how anyone could think such graphic content is appropriate for kids to read.

