Jon Voight Slams The Biden Administration’s Multiple Efforts To Convict President Trump: “Our Freedom Is Being Taken Away With Lies And Greed”

Jon Voight Slams The Biden Administration’s Multiple Efforts To Convict President Trump: “Our Freedom Is Being Taken Away With Lies And Greed”

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, and recent attempts to indict the former president of the United States have not flown under his radar.

Voight took to social media to decry the Biden administration for orchestrating what he labels as a “disgusting scheme” to prevent Trump from running in the 2024 presidential election.

RELATED: Jon Voight Weighs In On FBI Raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

The conservative actor began his message inquiring, “What are we to do? What have we become but a nation of destructive behaviour? This is now a war. A war against all of us.”

“The Biden administration is a corrupt mob,” Voight further declared. “And the Obama administration fuels the cycle. Let me warn you all that this corrupt behaviour against President Trump is the most disgusting scheme to try and keep him down. And this is a horror.”

The Academy award-winning actor elaborated, “This system now allows criminals to steal from department stores. And all they say is to watch and not do anything. And this is okay — to sit and allow these monsters to destroy hard-working designers and retailers. My God.”

“My fellow Americans, this is a civil war,” Voight warned his compatriots. “And this is the time we must stand for truths. If we don’t see this, you, your children, grandchildren, sisters, [and] brothers will all pay the price for this… this default. My God.”

RELATED: Legendary Actor Jon Voight Calls For Joe Biden’s Impeachment: “He Has Wronged This Nation’s Glory”

The devout Christian actor went on to encourage fellow Americans to place their trust in God, asserting, “Let us not beg, let us not steal, but allow God’s truths to be yours and mine. Let us not hide our pride but allow God’s greatest truths to show the way.”

“We must stand up for truths we lost,” he further encouraged. “Stand up for the gift that was given to all; the freedom that the American Dream stood for.”

Specifically addressing President Trump’s most recent indictment, Voight warns, “If we allow deceit against President Trump and allow this lie to win, we will all regret this. And my only wish is that all can find the truth that President Trump is a man who wants to save America; the dream; the freedom.”

“Let us not allow the manipulation of this government to destroy this land; our purpose, our love, our light,” the actor continued. “Allow the truth to remind us all that we are a nation that has been free. And now our freedom is being taken away with lies and greed.”

“Stand up now to the only truths that can save us,” he went on, before concluding, “And let us remember Lincoln’s sacrifice. Much love to you.”

RELATED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Deletes Tweet Wishing Assassination On President Donald Trump, Claims Puerto Rico Is A “Slave Colony”

Voight made his comments just days after President Trump surrendered himself into custody at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, on Thursday the 24th of August, following his fourth indictment.

All four indictments — filed in Manhattan, New York, Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Fulton Country, Georgia — amount to a total of 91 counts, including 34 counts for allegedly falsifying business records in the first degree and 37 charges for willful retention of national defence intel brought forward in the first and second indictments filed against the 45th chief of state in April and June of this year, respectively.

Filed early in August, the third indictment hits the former president with four counts for purportedly conspiring against the country by interfering with election results, including Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy against Rights.

President Trump faces yet another 13 counts in the fourth indictment. Filed on the 14th of August in Fulton County, Georgia, the former president was charged alongside 18 other lawyers, aides, and supporters, all collectively facing a total of 41 counts.

Specifically, the 13 counts the 45th President is facing include “Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations)”, “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer” , “Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree” , “Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings” , “Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents” , “Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree” , “Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings” , “Filing False Documents” , “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer” , “False Statements and Writings” , “Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer,” and “False Statements and Writings.”

RELATED: Hollywood Celebrities Including Elijah Wood And Mark Hamill Melt Down Over Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

President Trump faces up to 136 years in prison for the 34 counts filed in New York, up to 450 years for the 40 counts filed in Miami, up to 55 years for the four counts filed in D.C, and up to 6.5 years for the counts recently filed in Georgia, for a total of 717.5 years if convicted on all 91 of the charges.

On Thursday the 24th of August, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to update followers on his Georgia arrest.

Bringing attention to his interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, President Trump enthusiastically prefaced, “231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!”

“But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE!” Trump argued, adding, “ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.”

What do you make of Jon Voight’s comments?

NEXT: Jon Voight Accuses Democratic Leaders Of Damaging America By “Eliminating All Of The Progress” Made By Former President Donald Trump