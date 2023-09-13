DC Studios Boss James Gunn Assures ‘Creature Commandos’ Will Not Be Delayed By Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

The Hollywood writers and actors strikes will not claim another victim, says a studio boss. Creature Commandos, the animated pet project of DC Studios head James Gunn, is granted a reprieve and will move ahead on schedule according to Gunn himself. So, relax, the ghoulish battalion is taking aim and still shooting for that 2024 release on Max.

The same can’t be said for Superman & Lois, the Matt Reeves BatVerse continuation The Penguin, or Waller – which is another streaming project Gunn made into a priority for his DCU. But Gunn explained the difference on Instagram recently. When asked, he explained that Creature Commandos is not held back by the same limitations as a live-action series.

“It’s animated so it’s separate from the strike,” he confirmed. “We’re working on it. I love it. I think it’s going to be so different than what people expect.” Nobody knows what to expect since we barely know anything about the series except that its cast will get the chance to play their characters live and in color.

All movies and shows in Gunn’s “Gods & Monsters” slate are meant to share continuity across mediums. In other words, Creature Commandos will tie together with Superman: Legacy, as will the whole animated DCU. This has never been done before, but Gunn is giving us a hard reboot (mostly). That offers a perfect opportunity to try new things.

The DCAU has normally been a bright spot in DC’s film and TV output (though I argue that status has wavered since Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and that film’s publicity stunt). Its quality could rub off on everything else in the shared universe if what we end up getting from Commandos is more like the Batman and Superman animated shows, and less Harley Quinn.

Gunn said they are still working on it although he doesn’t specify what facet of production they are tinkering with. Previous reports suggested the recording is done so a key part is in the bag. The series stars David Harbour, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao, and Alan Tudyk as monstrous members of the team.

Viola Davis and Steve Agee return for action as the new yet moribund squad’s overseers Amanda Waller and John Economos.

