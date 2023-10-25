‘Samaritan’ Sequel In Development At Prime Video, Sylvester Stallone Expected To Return

‘Samaritan’ Sequel In Development At Prime Video, Sylvester Stallone Expected To Return

A new report details that Sylvester Stallone, writer Bragi F. Schut, and Prime Video are returning to the superhero world of Samaritan.

The Hollywood Reporter details that Amazon MGM Studios have a sequel to Samaritan in development with the original film’s writer Bragi F. Schut returning to pen the sequel.

Along with Schut returning, Sylvester Stallone is also returning as both a producer through Balboa Productions alongside his partner Braden Aftergood, but also as the character Joe Smith.

RELATED: NBC News Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner Attempts To Cancel Sylvester Stallone

The first Samaritan film debuted on Prime video back in August 2022 and followed the story of sanitation worker Joe Smith and his friendship with 13-year-old Sam Cleary, who believes Smith is the superhero Samaritan, who disappeared following a fight with his archvillain Nemesis over 25 years ago.

The film sees Sam recruited into a gang led by a man named Cyrus, who plans to create a criminal empire with a powerful hammer previously wielded by Nemesis so many years ago.

Eventually, Joe confronts Cyrus after Sam and his mother are kidnapped and used as leverage against him. Cyrus believes Joe is the returned Samaritan and uses Sam and his mother to lure him into a trap to kill him and end any threats he may pose to his criminal empire.

As Joe battles Cyrus, Joe actually reveals that he’s Nemesis and that his brother, Samaritan, had defeated him 25 years ago. However, after he defeated him he was consumed in a fire with Joe unable to save him. Wracked with guilt Joe renounced his villainous ways.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reiterates Desire To Get Back “At Least A Little Of What’s Left My Rights” To Rocky: “This Is A Painful Subject That Eats At My Soul”

Stallone previously explained why he wanted to be part of the first film, “I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with Samaritan because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to.”

He continued, “It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch. We are thrilled that this will be seen globally on Prime Video where my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world.”

Are you interested in seeing a sequel to Samaritan?

NEXT: Sylvester Stallone Admits His Family Is “All That Matters” After Putting Hollywood Ahead Of Them In New Trailer For ‘Sly’ Documentary