A new update for James Gunn’s Creature Commandos reveals the animated project has been delayed to 2025.

Animation studio Bobbypills, who has been working on Creature Commandos, provided some details about the series and revealed it would not arrive until 2025.

Bobbypills’ Research and Development Supervisor Yannick Castaing detailed, “We are working on Creature Commandos with Warner Bros. directed by James Gunn, the big guy. Balak and Erika as supervisors. It is seven 22 minute [episodes], but we’ll have to wait until 2025 to see that on screen.”

He added, “It’s a very high [inaudible] quality. You can see that on screen. This is the design, the character design, it’s ambitious [one] would say.”

It was previously detailed in an exclusive from TheWrap that the animated series would premiere sometime in 2024 when they shared an exclusive that Frank Grillo would provide the voice of Rick Flag Sr.

Gunn shared the news on X, writing at the time, “True. Happy to welcome Frank Grillo into the DCU as Rick Flag Sr across all media. #CreatureCommandos.”

Grillo also shared a screenshot of the article to his Instagram Stories and noted the series would not be delayed. He wrote, “No delay for Creature Commandos. All ready to go as per James Gunn. I’m so pumped for people to see this.”

Frank Grillo confirms that #CreatureCommandos will not be delayed and will premiere in 2024! pic.twitter.com/nFxIZqpdjC — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) September 16, 2023

Gunn previously announced the project as the first one in his DC Universe slate. Back at the end of January he stated, “The first project is Creature Commandos. Creature Commandos is an animated series. I’ve written all of the episodes. Something that we’re going to do that is a little bit different at DC is we’re going to have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live action.”

In the same update he revealed that Superman: Legacy, a film that he describes as the “true beginning of the DCU,” would arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025.

That date is important because Gunn promised that Creature Commandos would come out before Superman: Legacy back in April.

He wrote on X, “Superman Legacy comes out July 11 2025. That’s the first film. Creature Commandos will be out before that on TV.”

In September Gunn also declared the show would not be impacted by the then ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

He responded to a user on Instagram asking about more news on Creature Commandos and informed them, “It’s animated so it’s separate from the strike. We’re working on it. I love it. I think it’s going to be so different than what people expect.”

It’s still possible that Creature Commandos will arrive before Superman: Legacy, but clearly the show has been delayed from 2024 to sometime in 2025.

As for what could have caused the delay, it’s likely the animation given Gunn had previously confirmed the voice work was completed back in August when he was questioned on Threads about it.

However, Gunn has made it clear he would not be beholden to release dates that might cause a project’s quality to suffer. While providing information about the DCU slate to select media he detailed, “We are not going to put hundreds of millions of dollars into a film where a screenplay is only two-thirds of the way done and we have to finish it while we’re making the movie. I’ve seen it happen again and again and it’s a mess.”

He added, “I think it’s the primary reason for the deterioration of quality of films today versus 20, 30 years ago.”

One would assume this would also apply to the television shows and animation that will be part of the DCU.

Along with Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. the series is also expected to see David Harbour play Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Sean as GI Robot and Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

What do you make of this delay for Creature Commandos?

