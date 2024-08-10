Nintendo Allegedly Responds To “Racist” Space Buns Controversy In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Nintendo UK customer support team has allegedly responded to the “racist” space buns controversy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For those, who aren’t up to speed on this internet “controversy,” back in November Twitter user Stardewleaf shared a screenshot of their Animal Crossing: New Horizons character with the caption “Cute space buns.”

Related: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Faces Wave of Harassment and Accusations of Racism Over In-Game ‘Bun’ Hairstyle

After posting this screenshot, Twitter activists quickly went after Stardewleaf because of their choice of hairstyle in the Nintendo Switch video game.

Twitter user Schrutehorizons wrote, “i – uh .. ma’am they’re not space buns they’re afro puffs (not sure the correct name!) and they are meant for black girls .. us white girls cannot use them so i advise you to change them before its too late…”

In response to other users, schrutehorizons declared, “she shouldn’t be wearing the hairstyles if she’s white , simple as that .”

Another user @ella15486789 accused stardewleaf of racism.

They wrote on Twitter, “Hey, these are not called space buns these are actually called Afro puffs, not buns. Could you please stop rascit with the new hair topic and be thankful that we have new things?! This is a KIDS GAME and LITTLE ONES do not need to see this content.”

Related: Nintendo Officially Bans Use of Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Political Purposes

Library_fae wrote, “thats not space buns… thats afro puffs… for black people, not you.”

Honeydew_OwO wrote, “why are you using these as ‘space buns’ these are puffs, or I call them bom-boms. These are for POC NOT for people that are NOT POC. This represents BLACK PEOPLE, please stop using them. This represents us, not you.”

Related: Report: China Bans Animal Crossing: New Horizons After Users Began Supporting Hong Kong Protestors

Now, an alleged email from the Nintendo UK Customer Support shared to twitter by Stardewleaf, who originally posted their character with the hairstyle, has responded to the controversy.

Stardewleaf captioned the email writing, “If anyone tells you you’re not allowed to use a certain hairstyle in Animal Crossing, please show them this. I really wish I’d emailed them sooner.”

The alleged email from Nintendo Support reads, “Thank you for reaching out to Nintendo UK Customer Support regarding your game query. I am really sorry to hear that you had those issues.”

It continues, “In game content such as clothes, hairstyles, etc. are meant for every human being, no matter what race, age, etc. Therefore, we would advise you to not let other people’s opinions affect you and enjoy your game as long as it is with good intentions.”

The email concludes, “Should you have any more queries please do not hesitate in contacting us. I wish you a great day!”

What do you make of Nintendo’s alleged response?