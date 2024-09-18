James Gunn Declares ‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Post-Credit Scene Featuring His Wife Is Not Canon

Shazam (Zachary Levi) is unsure of Mary’s (Grace Fulton) suggestion in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

James Gunn has reiterated nothing that came before 2024 is canon to the DCU by confirming that Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ second post-credit scene is as uncanonical as the rest of the movie.

Shazam (Zachary Levi) takes his seat in the Rock of Eternity in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘Constantine 2’ Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura Says The Script Is Done, But He’s “Too Scared To Read It”

The scene involves Emilia Harcourt (played by Gunn’s wife Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) finding Shazam at an abandoned gas station. They attempt to recruit old sparkle fingers on behalf of Amanda Waller, but soon realize they are wasting their time.

Sharing a panel of Harcourt’s first appearance on Instagram, Gunn sought to clear up any confusion about where things stand. “You don’t need to be confused,” he wrote in a response to a fan. “It’s not canon.”

However, despite his efforts, Gunn created more confusion, adding, “I don’t know now or then what Harcourt or Economos have to do with the Justice Society.”

This remark about the JSA makes sense when you ignore the Shazam movies and Black Adam, but calls into question The Suicide Squad. Harcourt and Economos, played by the same actors are seen there taking orders from Waller.

Her despotic command will have a place in the DCU, as will Viola Davis who has portrayed Waller since 2016.

Viola Davis as Veronica Rawlings in Widows (2018), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: James Gunn Attempts To Assure Fans With His Track Record That ‘Superman’ Visual Effects Will Look Better Than Those In ‘The Flash’

Still, the place of TSS in canon depends on whom you ask. It sets up Peacemaker and led to Gunn’s new gig, so most have a cursory belief it’s canonical. Most of the actors that were in it are returning as well.

But Gunn countered in the past that neither TSS nor the first season of Peacemaker is part of the upcoming DCU. “DC Studios movies (and canon) start with [Superman] Legacy,” Gunn said in a previous Instagram answer.

When it came to Peacemaker, he said a year later on Threads that season one was not and canon, and therefore doesn’t take place after Superman either way. In other words, the DCU is a hard reset for continuity but a soft reboot for casting.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads

John Cena is returning as Peacemaker alongside Davis, Holland, and Agee in their roles. Freddie Stroma and Xolo Maridueña are also confirmed for comebacks as Vigilante and Blue Beetle respectively.

NEXT: Zachary Levi Expresses Interest In Playing Shazam Again, Takes A Shot At New Maxwell Lord Actor Sean Gunn