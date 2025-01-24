James Gunn Plans On Using Separate Openings For Elseworlds And DCU Productions In The Future To Avoid Confusion: “We’re Currently Working On The DC Studios Elseworlds Opening”

Clark Kent (David Corenswet) thinks he hears something in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The opening animation (of a Golden Age Man of Steel breaking a chain with his pectorals) in front of DC Studios productions such as Creature Commandos, and other releases such as Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, will change in the near future, but it won’t be jettisoned in favor of something new.

RELATED: ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ True Ending Attempts To Make Amends, But Just Makes Fans Madder Instead

Instead, James Gunn, the man in charge and director of the upcoming Superman, promises to accessorize and use distinct intros for projects that aren’t part of the mainline DCU. In other words, the opening in front of episodes of Commandos, Super/Man, and probably Superman won’t be the same as the one that appears before The Batman 2.

The Matt Reeves film and its spinoffs set in the epic Gotham crime saga, such as The Penguin, are categorical Elseworlds tales, which Gunn, who dropped hints in the past there will be more of those, wants to keep in their own lane. This means they need to have unique introductory animations, apparently.

Superman (David Corenswet) is in need of some assistance in Superman (2025), DC Studios

RELATED: Matt Reeves Gives An Update On ‘The Batman 2’: Robert Pattinson Not Likely To Enter The DCU

“We’re currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening,” Gunn said on Threads. In the same post, a reply to a concerned fan, he also explained why there was no “Studio fanfare” for either Penguin or the returning Harley Quinn animated series.

“All DC television & film projects are now under DC Studios. Because Harley Quinn was developed long before us we didn’t think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there. On Penguin, which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios [animation] at the end,” he said.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Threads

The Reeves Bat-Verse, as it was once called, might end up on an island of misfit toys unto itself in this case when there aren’t many Elseworlds projects in development at the moment. Even Clayface, based on a script by director Mike Flanagan, will take place in the DCU despite the character being a Batman villain.

READ NEXT: James Gunn Gives The Greenlight To A Clayface Movie Written By ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan