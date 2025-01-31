‘Smallville’ Star Tom Welling Arrested For DUI In An Arby’s Parking Lot

Actor Tom Welling was arrested in Yreka, California late Sunday night for a DUI charge. This was first reported by TMZ, and confirmed by the booking report obtained by USA Today.

In a tale as old as time, Welling was making a plastered pilgrimage to his local Arby’s just after midnight when a Yreka Police officer apprehended him inside the parking lot.

The 47-year-old actor’s blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08 percent when he was booked into Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office custody around 2 am and then released at 7 am. An arraignment is scheduled for March 11th.

This comes just a few hours after he posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife, Jessica Rose Lee, on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to our Angel,” the post reads, “who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back! @jessicarosewelling”

The couple started dating back in 2014 and got hitched at a vineyard in Santa Ynez, California, in 2019. They have two sons who were born in 2019 and 2021.

Most know Tom Welling from his portrayal as a young Clark Kent in the popular Superman origin series, Smallville, which aired from 2001 to 2011. He would return to the live-action DC Universe in 2017 for nineteen episodes as Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain in the series Lucifer.

He reprised his role as Kent in a guest cameo on CW’s ill-fated Batwoman series in 2019. Along with this, he hosts a Smallville recap show with his former co-star, Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the series.

His most notable film credits are Cheaper By The Dozen (2003) and Cheaper By The Dozen 2 (2005) with comedy legend Steve Martin. Welling also starred in the 2005 remake of John Carpenter’s classic horror film, The Fog (1980), but it’s best to let that movie remain forgotten.

His last acting role was in the critical failure Mafia Wars from last year by director, Scott Windhauser (Death in Texas, Cops and Robbers).

The actor is known for being private and reluctant to grant interviews. For the most part, he has been successful with keeping his home life outside of the limelight before this incident occurred. It shows that even the best of us occasionally fall from grace and nobody is without vulnerabilities, not even Superman.

Even if his Kryptonite is processed beef gel with a side of curly fries and Bronco Berry Sauce, in the age of Uber Eats, Welling threw caution to the wind and was brought back down to earth the hard way.

