6 Best Rhythm Games To Groove To On Steam

Credit: Best Rhythm Games Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks, Screenshot via Steam

Who else enjoys listening to music while starting a new adventure or playing their all-time favorite games? Well, now you can have both without the hassle of finding a fitting playlist with the best rhythm games on Steam. These games combine the joy of video games and music, but perfectly sync up the beat and rhythm to gameplay, giving you the ultimate immersive experience. It is not only addictive to get in the groove of music, but it also energizes you to keep playing. Let’s dive into the best rhythm games you can buy on Steam.

6. Metal: Hellsinger

Metal Hellsinger, Funcom, Screenshot via Steam

Metal: Hellsinger is a great first-person shooter that combines heavy metal music and riveting adventures. In this game, players literally slay to the rhythm of metal and vengeance on an infernal journey through the eight Hells. The rhythm FPS is full of demons, badass weapons, and heavy metal music that is the ultimate experience. Almost like DOOM if you killed enemies with the beat of its amazing soundtrack.

Related: Upcoming Video Game Releases You Should Check Out

5. Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip, Cloudhead Games, Screenshot via Steam

Speaking of first-person shooters, let’s dive into Pistol Whip, another one of the best rhythm games on Steam. This is a physical action-rhythm game on the VR set where film-inspired gunplay is in sync with blood-pumping beats. Dodge, duck, and shoot your way through this fever-dream-like experience.

Also Read: Hardest Video Games of All Time

4. A Dance of Fire and Ice

A Dance of Fire and Ice, 7th Beat Games, Screenshot via Steam

A Dance of Fire and Ice, not to be confused with the massive franchise by George R.R. Martin, is one of the best rhythm games and puzzles. It’s a strict rhythm game that takes focus and perfect beats as you guide two orbiting planets along a winding path without breaking their perfect equilibrium.

Read Next: Best Video Games Based on Movies That You Need to Play

3. Geometry Dash

Geometry Dash, RobTop Games, Screenshot via Steam

Another puzzle game that perfectly combines rhythms with navigating terrifying terrain is Geometry Dash, an exhilarating experience that is both infuriating and addictive. In this game, you’ll jump and fly your way through danger while focusing on rhythm to help you navigate the platforms.

Check Out: Best Video Games Based On TV Shows: Ranked

2. Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks, Screenshot via Steam

Hi-Fi Rush is one of the newer games on the list, releasing in 2023. In this game, you’ll play as rockstar Chai and his ragtag team who fight against an evil megacorp in a world that syncs to the music. You’ll explore the world and freely beat up enemies with the music.

Related: Hardest Achievements in Video Games of All Time

1. Beat Saber

Beat Saber, Beat Games, Screenshot via Steam

From one of the newer games to the classic, Beat Saber is by far one of the best rhythm games of all time, if not the best. The VR game has you slashing blocks as they whirl your way, all in time with music. The adrenaline-pumping game is the perfect workout, allowing you to almost control the beat as the music plays, all in a futuristic setting that is exhilarating and addictive.

Nikole Stewart By Nikole Stewart is a writer and editor with three years of experience writing keen articles on topics such as ... More about Nikole Stewart