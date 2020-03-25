Ten days ago, Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko took to Instagram to let fans know that she was “locked up” after having tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress noted in her initial post that she had some symptoms that included fever and fatigue a week prior to her diagnosis.
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость – мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
She had previously updated her followers indicating her condition was improving.
Hello everyone! I’m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can’t figure out where I currently am. I’m in London! How do I know it’s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I’m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E – is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. It’s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C – goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) – anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc – helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people aren’t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! Кратко на русском: Ребята, сегодня мне лучше! Температура прошла. Я нахожусь в ЛОНДОНЕ! Как я знаю, что у меня коронавирус? Мне сделали тест в больнице, который оказался позитивным. Какое мне прописали лечение? НИКАКОГО! Сказали только пить парацетамол при высокой температуре и болях, что я и делала. Для поддержки иммунитета я пью следующие витамины: Витамин С, Е, Д, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Внимание! Эти витамины не лечат коронавирус!!! Они только могут помочь иммунной системе бороться с вирусами и инфекцией Всем кто болеет хорошего выздоровления. Всем кто пыт #coronavirus #коронавирус
Now the actress took to Instagram to inform her flowers that she has “completely recovered.” from the virus.
Kurylenko writes, “Happy Mother’s Day! P.S. I have completely recovered.”
She added, “To recapitulate: For one I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely away for the day!”
She continued, “I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”
Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. 🙏 Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! 💪 #coronavirus #коронавирус
Olga Kurylenko wasn’t the only celebrity to share a coronavirus recovery story.
Hawaii Five-O’s Daniel Dae Kim also took to Instagram to provide an update on his fight against the illness. The actor revealed that he tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to Hawaii from New York where he was filming his TV show New Amsterdam.
In an update on his fight against coronavirus, Kim notes that he used Hydroxychloroquine, the drug hailed by President Trump as helpful against the virus if given by a doctor, helped the actor while he fought against Corona.
Including the medicines that helped me recover. Check out @cdcgov, @paulysong and @nextshark for more on the issues I reference above. Thank you again for all the kind words of support. Please be safe and healthy, everyone. Love and prayers to those who are sick.🙏🏼#coronavirus
Kim states in his video, “So, I’m happy to report that my progress has continued, and I feel practically back to normal. I am lucky enough to be in the 80% of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization. That’s important statistic.”
He added, “I’ve pretty much been staying in bed taking my medication, but more on that later. As of now, I have no symptoms other than a little residual congestion, which should clear up soon. I do remain in isolation though.”
Kim continues, “The main reason I wanted to post today was because one of the first questions people asked me was, ‘What medicines did you take?’ You know some of my friends even asked me that before they even asked how I was doing. Which was funny. But I think it speaks to people’s real need for help and information right now. So, I’m not just sharing it with my friends, I wanted to share it with all of you the medications I used to help recover.”
Kim then details his treatment protocol he followed as prescribed by his doctor. “It was what’s called a drug cocktail, which means it’s a combination of different of drugs. It consisted of Tamiful, which is an anti-viral, the antibiotic azithromycin, more commonly known as a Z-pack, a glycopyrrolate inhaler, that was used to ease breathing and the inflammation that is commonly associated with Covid.”
He continued, “And here’s what I considered to be the secret weapon. Hydroxychloroquine. This is a common anit-malarial drug in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus. And yes, this is the drug that the President mentioned the other drug. This is also the drug that Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned about us. He said that evidence that the drug is promising is anecdotal. And that is correct. It means it wasn’t studied and it’s only based on personal accounts. Well, add my name to those personal accounts because I am feeling better.”
He added, “I believe it was crucial to my recover. I believe the entire mixture of drugs was crucial to my recovery.”
Later in the video Kim states, “I also wanted to point out that the reason I was able to recover quickly, I believe, is because I was lucky enough to start taking these drugs before my fever got severe.”
He finished the update saying, “I won’t be addressing the politics of this issue in posts like this anymore. Except to say this: my political beliefs may not be the same as yours. But especially in times like this, what’s most important is that we put people over politics and take care of one another. It’s in that spirit that I’m sharing all of this information with you.”
What do you make of their recovery updates?