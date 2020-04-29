Promotion for Godzilla vs. Kong, the next installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, is heating up with the unveiling of a new yet familiar-looking banner.

Toy company Playmates, who hold the license to make the GVK action figures we scoped out a few weeks back, posted the banner to their website. No need to surf, we’ll show it to you right here.

As you can see, it looks like an image circulating online – and that we featured here – except for extra details such as Godzilla’s dorsal plates and Kong rearing back his fist. You can also make out the silhouettes of burning buildings.

Here is an older banner image for comparison.

Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be big and might be big enough to further the MonsterVerse with another sequel or a possible prequel. If King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty is chosen to make it, he knows what he’d like to do.

Dougherty, focused as he and his movie are on how long the Titans have been around, pitched an idea during the latest MonsterVerse viewing party to take Godzilla to ancient times – that’s to say BC.

He tweeted:

His clash of Titans concept could tread old ground and see the return of Ghidorah. It might even determine how the three-headed monster wound up in Antarctic ice.

Not surprisingly, Dougherty has a theory:

Evidence Ghidorah, Godzilla, and the rest of the Titans were here since the beginning were all around in KOTM. Dougherty liked the theme and wanted to be as conscious of it as possible, saying:

“I love the idea that Godzilla and the other Titans go back thousands if not millions of years and were the original rulers of the planet and I wanted the logos and Titans depicted as ancient hieroglyphs to hint at that theme.”

The clearest instance of this was the journey into Godzilla’s lair within the hollow Earth, something Dougherty was eager to explore.

The lair was deliberately dotted with edifices and the flotsam and jetsam of several civilizations to show Godzilla had used it as his refuge since before the Vikings.

Far from deviating from the normative mythology of Toho’s movies, Dougherty expanded on it and cited Mothra as one of their most layered creations.

The mythology and the number of the Titans will only grow in Godzilla vs. Kong which is still set for a November release despite everything else dropping later in theaters than expected because of coronavirus.

