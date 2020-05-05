Hush is Coming to Batwoman on The CW; Here is a First Look

In the next episode of Batwoman, “A Secret Kept From All The Rest,” the villain Hush makes his debut and The CW released a trailer and first-look images.

Hush, in his signature bandages and coat, is armed with his 1911 Colt pistols he fires in two-round bursts. The bandages are embellished with a cartoon mouth that matches Jim Lee’s art and covers his skinned face.

His true identity, aristocrat Gotham surgeon and friend of Bruce Wayne, Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann), showed up earlier this season. He was committed to Arkham and then lost his mind, furthering the expectation he’d become the mysterious madman soon.

Alice (Rachel Skarsten) freed him with the help of Mouse and Magpie in last Sunday’s episode (”If You Believe in Me, I’ll Believe in You”) in exchange for a journal with secrets for taking down Batman – or Batwoman – kept by the late Lucius Fox. It turned out to be written in code.

Alice also thought Tommy needed a new face so she and Mouse flayed his skull – giving him a good reason for bandaging up his head like Darkman.

Here is the promo trailer for “A Secret Kept From All The Rest”.

And here is a synopsis for the episode that sounds similar to last week:

“When members of Gotham’s intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the city. In the meantime, Kate (Ruby Rose) is consumed with someone’s betrayal and starts questioning the loyalty of everyone around her just when she needs them most. So when Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) go missing, Batwoman must rely on Mary (Nicole Kang) and a former foe to deploy her rescue mission. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) enlists Tommy Elliot (guest star Gabriel Mann) to help acquire an elusive item that her sister also seeks.”

Hush was created by Jim Lee, Jeph Loeb, and Scott Williams and first appeared in the eponymous 2003 Batman storyline by Loeb and Lee. Tommy Elliot, hellbent on killing the Bat, brought together all his deadliest villains to do so.

The story got adapted into the recent DC animated movie, Batman: HUSH, but the film drastically changed aspects of the Hush character – his alter ego, for one, which was no longer Elliot.

A rumor swirls the character will turn up in a sequel to The Batman if one gets made. That is longterm thinking by Warner Bros. alleged on the Internet and not final.

Batwoman’s all-new episode with Hush airs on Sunday.

