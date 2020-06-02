Cyborg and Justice League’s Ray Fisher may be on the way back to the DC Extended Universe and you can thank the Snyder Cut if it happens.

Grace Randolph tweeted “some more tea” Sunday and detailed that Warner Bros. is talking about bringing back the character and Fisher for more appearances.

Randolph wrote, “Hey here’s some more tea – I’m hearing there are talks at #WB for #Cyborg to also come back to the #DCEU!”

“Either w/ appearances in other movies and/or a solo,” She continued.

She added the caveat, “If #SnyderCut does well it’ll be @ray8fisher which would be excellent, I really loved what we saw of his performance.”

This comes not long after reports about Henry Cavill being in negotiations to return as Superman, if only for Hulk and Nick Fury-like cameos and not his own movies.

Man of Steel 2 isn’t outright canceled but is not a high priority currently at WB. JJ Abrams might get his crack at it with Cavill in tow – a surprise after The Rise of Skywalker and a statement made by his company, Bad Robot, this week deemed polarizing.

A Cyborg solo movie was slated for after Justice League and would’ve been out by now. It was shelved amid the hoopla and reshuffling at the studio since Zack Snyder stepped away.

Cyborg’s handicap according to many analysts is he is not a familiar character to most people and can’t carry his own film. That despite the fact he’s been essential in the comics and the DC animated universe for the last few decades.

Snyder intended to make him a heavy hitter in the DCEU and was going to great lengths to give Victor Stone a crucial role and arc in his proceedings.

Ray Fisher described Cyborg and his power level in the Snyder Cut as “S-tier” at an appearance in 2018 at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest:

“[What] I will say is Zack had very specific plans for Cyborg, and for his trajectory. And Zack probably shot enough footage in the first film to make like two movies out of. He definitely had a whole, I believe, a trilogy in mind, with respect to Justice League. And if his vision had sort of come to fruition, Cyborg would have probably been one of, if not the most powerful, metahuman in the entire canon, in the film universe. And that’s just one of the crazy things about Zack, is that he can take someone who’s such a newcomer and evolve their powers to the point where, you know, Cyborg is like ‘S tier.’”

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, based on info Snyder himself shared through Vero, Cyborg would have linked up with the Mother Boxes and saw visions of Darkseid, mass destruction, and his dead parents.

He also was meant to have an emotional scene at his mom’s grave where he’d find himself laid to rest too.

Victor’s father Silas is killed off, additionally, via an explosion in Snyder’s cut.

Previous rumors indicated Cyborg was under consideration for a return but also a recasting, leaving Fisher out of things.

That’s already happened in DC’s multiverse of streaming programs with Joivan Wade in Doom Patrol. Wade is part of the second season premiering later in June on DC Universe and HBO Max.

