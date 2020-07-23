Artist Justin Paul recently shared a lingerie pinup of Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa.

Tifa Lockhart first appeared in Final Fantasy and more recently in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

She’s a playable character and a member of Avalanche alongside Barret, Biggs, Wedge, and Jessie. In Combat she uses her martial arts abilities to fight against the forces of the Shinra Electric Power Company and the allies of Sephiroth.

Tifa has dark brown hair, although it is sometimes so dark it looks black.

Related: Artist Dandonfuga Shares “Lingerie Queen” Pinup Of Final Fantasy VII’s Jessie

She typically wears a white crop top with black suspenders and a black skirt.

In her original appearance she wears red boots with black socks. She also has a pair of red and black gloves that extend past her elbows.

Here’s a look at her original design by Tetsuya Nomura.

More recently in Final Fantasy VII Remake, she still sports the red boots, but she also has a pair of black stockings that extend up to her thighs.

Her gloves are more black than red. Her left arm is the only one equipped with armored protection past the elbow. Her right arm features a black sleeve.

Related: Cosplay of the Day: KhemaXstorm as Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa

Here’s a look at her design from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Artist Justin Paul used Tifa’s more recent Final Fantasy VII Remake design to inspire his lingerie pinup of the popular Final Fantasy VII character.

As you can see below, Tifa is still sporting her white crop top, but she appears to be in the middle of undress. She’s lifting up her white crop top and has already removed her skirt. It exposes her purple bra and panties.

Related: Cosplay of the Day: Stephanie Stone as Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart

The color appears to be based off of Tifa’s Wall Market dress where she sports a purple hued dress.

She still has her thigh high stockings on. She also appears to have removed her gloves and the armored left sleeve as she is only currently wearing simple black sleeves.

Take a look.

Related: Artist Phreckles Art Shares Pinup of Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Summer Byleth

Here’s a better look.

J Paul is no stranger to drawing Tifa pinups. Back in March he shared another lingerie pinup of Tifa that he did in 2017.

Starting off by sharing for the first time my NSFW version of Tifa from 2017 for #throwbackthursday https://t.co/kkItsyX0xt pic.twitter.com/cgvBYWc5Te — J Paul 🎨🖌️ (@castcuraga) March 20, 2020

Here’s a better look.

In February, he shared a more traditional pinup of Tifa in her battle gear using the Final Fantasy VII Remake design.

Related: Final Fantasy VII Remake Team Confirms Next Installment in Development, Discusses Cut Content in New Famitsu Interview

Here’s a better look.

Back in July 2018, he shared a headshot of Tifa.

Here’s a better look.

And he also shared a digital painting of Tifa back in February 2017 for the Final Fantasy VII 20th Anniversary.

Updated my Tifa painting a bit for FFVII 20th Anniversary this week. Also sharing for #cutiesaturday @egoraptor pic.twitter.com/sxKadvtU27 — J Paul 🎨🖌️ (@castcuraga) February 4, 2017

Related: Artist Dave Rapoza Shows Off Pieces Of His Gorgeous Final Fantasy VI Painting

Here’s a better look.

A number of the pinups are available to purchase as prints on Paul’s Etsy store. He also has a Patreon account that you can support.

What do you make of Justin Paul’s latest pinup of Tifa? Which of his Tifa pinups are your favorite?

(Visited 428 times, 428 visits today)