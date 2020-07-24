Artist Nopeys Shares Seductive Pinup of My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado

Artist Nopeys recently shared their seductive pinup of My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado.

Nejire is a student in Class 3-A at U.A. High School and is a member of The Big 3 alongside Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki.

Nejire first appeared in the My Hero Academia manga by Kohei Horikoshi in Chapter 122. She appeared in the anime in Episode 62.

Her quirk is called Wave Motion. It allows her to convert her own stamina into massive blasts of energy that are projected in spiral shockwaves. She is able to release the energy from both her hands in an offensive attack as well as her feet to help boost her ability and mobility. It also grants her flight.

Nejire’s Super Move is called Gring Wave. She deploys it after charging her Wave Motion quirk to output 30. She then puts her hand together and fires two powerful blasts of her quirk.

Take a look at the Super Move in action.

Nopeys shared their Nejire artwork to their Deviant Art page back in March 26th.

Take a look.

Nejire is not the only My Hero Academia character that Nopeys has drawn.

Also in March, Nopeys shared their pinup of My Hero Academia’s Ochaco Uraraka a.k.a. Uravity.

Take a look.

Nopeys previously shared a pinup of Uraraka back in 2017.

Nopeys actually shared quite a few pinups of My Hero Academia characters back in 2017 including Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and Toru Hagakure.

Here’s Deku.

And here is Bakugo.

Here is Todoroki.

And here is Toru Hagakure.

Nopeys even shared an action piece of Deku taking on Bakugo.

You can follow Nopeys on his Deviant Art page or on his Patreon.

He is also open for commission and can be emailed at [email protected]

What do you make of Nopeys’ Nejire pinup? Which piece of My Hero Academia art is your favorite?

