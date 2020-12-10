My Hero Academia’s Camie Utsushimi Gets A Thick Pinup From Artist LumiNyu

My Hero Academia’s Camie Utsushimi Gets A Thick Pinup From Artist LumiNyu

Artist LumiNyu shared a pinup featuring My Hero Academia’s Camie Utsushimi.

Camie Utsushimi first appeared in the My Hero Academia manga by Kohei Horikoshi in Chapter 102, although it was really Himiko Toga pretending to be her, during the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc.

She wouldn’t make her full appearance until Chapter 163.

In the anime she would appear in Episode 53, but like the manga it was Himiko Toga pretending to be her. She would eventually make her full debut in Episode 78.

She’s a student at Shiketsu High School training to be a Pro Hero. In fact, it’s revealed that Shiketsu’s hero training program is one of the few that rivals U.A. High School.

Related: Artist Fred Benes Shows Off Pinups of My Hero Academia’s Mirko, Mt. Lady, And Uraraka

When Utsushimi was first introduced, readers were unaware that she was being impersonated by Himiko Toga. And they were treated to an exciting duel between Izuku Midoriya and the fake Utsushimi during the first round of the Provisional Hero License Exam.

At the end of the Provisional License Exam, it would be revealed that Toga had been impersonating Utsushimi.

In Chapter 114, it’s revealed Toga used her Transform Quirk that allows her to transform into anyone by ingesting their blood, on Camie Utsushimi. And that she had been impersonating her throughout the Provisional License Exam.

Related: Artist HaryuDanto Shows Off My Hero Academia’s Kyoka Jiro As A “Busy Bimbo Idol”

The real Camie would eventually show up in Chapter 163 as she joined Bakugo and Todoroki during the Remedial Course Arc.

It’s during the Remedial Course Arc, that it’s revealed that Toga had put Camie to sleep using anesthetics for four days.

Related: Artist Zarory Shares Seductive Battle Pinup Of My Hero Academia’s Momo Yaoyorozu

Given that she had been kidnapped and used by Toga, she was given the chance to obtain her Pro Hero license alongside Bakugo, Todoroki, and Shiketsu’ Inasa Yoarashi.

The four are tasked by Gang Orca to win the hearts of an unruly class from Masegaki Public Elementary School.

In order to win the kids’ hearts, Camie suggests that they show off their Quirks.

Her suggestion appears to work wonders as Todoroki, Bakugo, Inasa, and her work together to form a giant playground with an ice slide as the centerpiece.

Related: My Hero Academia Announces Season 5’s Release With New Key Art And Preview!

During the creation of this giant ice slide, is when we are first introduced to Camie’s Quirk.

It’s called Glamour and allows her to “create temporary illusions!!” She appears to use the quirk by emitting a smoke-like substance from her mouth.

Artist LumiNyu would share a pinup of Camie Utsushimi wearing her Hero costume, which is a simple black catsuit with a zipper running down the middle. She normally has the zipper slightly down to reveal her cleavage.

Related: Artist Nopeys Shares Seductive Pinup of My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado

Around her wrists she wears white cuffs and she also sports a pair of white boots that go up to her knnes. Around her kneck she wears a black and grey collar.

Finally, she finished off her outfit with Shiketsu’s school hat.

LumiNyu shared the pinup to Twitter writing, “Camie Utsushimi from boku no hero academia.”

Related: Artist Transforms My Hero Academia’s Himiko Toga Into Harley Quinn

Upon closer inspection the pinup appears to be when Himiko Toga was actually impersonating Camie as the background appears to be part of the arena where the first part of the Provisional License Exam took place. It specifically looks like the area where Toga, disguised as Camie, dueled Midoriya.

Here’s a better look.

Camie is not the only My Hero Academia character that LumiNyu has done a pinup of.

The artist has also done multiple pinups of Mirko.

LumiNyu shared the Mirko pinups to Twitter writing, “Mirko from Boku No Hero Academia.”

Here’s a better look.

And here’s a better look at the other one.

Related: Cosplayer Transforms Into My Hero Academia’s #5 Hero Mirko

LumiNyu also shared a pinup of Midnight.

Here’s a better look.

The artist also shared another pinup of Midnight to their Instagram account.

You can follow LumiNyu on Twitter as well as Instagram. The artist also has a Deviant Art page. You can also support LumiNyu financially on Patreon as well as Gumroad.

What do you make of LumiNyu’s Camie pinup? What is your favorite My Hero Academia pinup by LumiNyu?

(Visited 515 times, 71 visits today)