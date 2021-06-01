New Supergirl Sasha Calle Shows Off New Short Hair, Could Indicate She Plays An Alternate Version Of The Character In The Flash

Newcomer Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl in The Flash and she gave us all a glimpse on Instagram of what her shorter-than-expected hairstyle might look like.

Calle didn’t offer a caption, just a photo of herself applying makeup with the new hairdo.

In a classic case of “show, don’t tell,” the young Latina actress may say everything by way of her hair’s length.

People are talking and they speculate Calle is playing a different version of Supergirl from the Kara Zor-El most are familiar with through film and TV.

Calle’s resemblance to an alternate Supergirl thought to be from the future known as Cir-El is being noted left and right and already inspired some fanart adapting Calle’s profile and strands.

She took notice and shared her reaction on social media, writing “Incredible” followed by a heart emoji.

Cir-El first appeared in Superman: The 10-Cent Adventure #1 (2003) by Steven Seagle and Scott McDaniel. After dispatching the villain Radion, she told the media she was Superman’s daughter and it was later implied Lois was her mom.

Cir-El fought crime and forged alliances, but it sadly later came to light that she was a human who was altered by Brainiac to be like a Kryptonian to infiltrate the other heroes.

She met her fate when she jumped into a time portal to prevent her own birth and forestall a dystopian future she was programmed to believe.

The Flash’s time travel and multiverse angles may facilitate Cir-El Supergirl’s entry into the DCEU or Andy Muschietti could possibly be lifting her looks for Kara.

If so, Calle will be the first Latina to play her and will pick up the mantle of the Girl of Steel from Melissa Benoist who stars in the last season of Supergirl on The CW, and might hang up the cape for good after the show wraps.

We should find out which is the case in about a year as The Flash is currently filming in the UK for a November 2022 release.

Leave us your thoughts about Sasha Calle as Supergirl in The Flash, and if you think she will play Cir-El and not Kara, down in the comments.